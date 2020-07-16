The food inclusions market was valued at approximately USD 10.7 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach around USD 16 billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of around 8% during the forecast period, between 2020 and 2026. The growth of the market is attributed to surging demand for packaged food such as dry fruits, chocolates, biscuits, and others. Transformation in living styles of people is also one of factors propelling the growth of the market. However, increasing prices of the food products is one of the factors hindering the growth of the market.

Food inclusions are the constituents which used in food to increases the organoleptic or texture properties. It also enhances the sensory properties of different food items. The value of the food products are impacted by adding the food inclusions which are nothing but food ingredients.

Food inclusions are used to give desired texture and flavor to the food items. Some of these also provide health related benefits. There can be multiple visual appearances and variations provided by food inclusions. Food inclusions can vary in shape and color along with different forms such as solid, semi-solid and liquid states to meet the needs of various applications.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Surging demand of processed and packed food with value additives is one of the primary factors propelling the growth of the market.

Transformation in dietary patterns and food consumption patterns of consumers is driving the growth of the market.

Rising demand of different food recipes which are unique and innovative is one of the factors fueling the growth of the market.

Increasing demand of food inclusions due to shift in living styles of people along with growing disposable incomes across the globe are boosting the growth of the market.

Growing demand for snacks & confectioneries as it is convenient and ready-to-eat is also driving the growth of the market.

Increasing demand of chocolate flavor and bakery products are also propelling the growth of the market.

Boosting fame of fruits and nuts products due to its vivid texture, appearance, color, enhanced flavor, and sensory properties is fueling the growth of the market.

Rising costs of food inclusions increases the final prices for food products, thus restraining the growth of the market.

Increasing choices of consumer taste and demand for specialty food are the major factors which are hampering the growth of the global food inclusions market.

Competitive Landscape:

Major companies in the global food inclusions market include Cargill, ADM, Barry Callebaut, Kerry, Tate & Lyle, AGRANA, Sensient Technologies, SensoryEffects, Taura Natural Ingredients, Georgia Nut Company, Inclusion Technologies, and Nimbus Foods. The companies are using strategic acquisitions such as expansions, capital investments, R&D activities, technological advancements, innovative product launches, product portfolio, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and strategic partnerships. Nestle announced merger of two of its operation centers, Nestle Research Center and Nestle Institute of Health Science, as a single entity in Switzerland to enhance its R&D activities in May 2018.

The Global Food Inclusions Market has been segmented on the basis of

Types

Chocolates

Nuts and Fruits

Flavored Caramel & Sugar

Confectionery

Others

Applications

Cereal Products, Bars, and Snacks

Bakery Products

Dairy Products & Frozen Desserts

Chocolate & Confectionery Products

Others

Forms

Pieces

Nuts

Chips

Flakes & Crunches

Powder

Liquid

Flavors

Fruit

Nut

Savory

Caramel and Chocolate

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Food Inclusions Market Overview Global Food Inclusions Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Food Inclusions Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Food Inclusions Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Food Inclusions Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Food Inclusions Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Food Inclusions Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Food Inclusions Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Food Inclusions Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Food Inclusions Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

