Global Food Allergen and Intolerance Testing Market 2020 – Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2025

In 2018, the global Food Allergen and Intolerance Testing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Food Allergen and Intolerance Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Food Allergen and Intolerance Testing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Life Technologies
Neogen
York Test Laboratories
Alletess Medical Laboratory
Elisa Technologies
Quest Diagnostics
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Skin Based Test
Blood Test
Alternative Allergy Tests
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals and Clinics
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Food Allergen and Intolerance Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Food Allergen and Intolerance Testing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Food Allergen and Intolerance Testing are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Food Allergen and Intolerance Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Skin Based Test
1.4.3 Blood Test
1.4.4 Alternative Allergy Tests
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Food Allergen and Intolerance Testing Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Hospitals and Clinics
1.5.3 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Food Allergen and Intolerance Testing Market Size
2.2 Food Allergen and Intolerance Testing Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Food Allergen and Intolerance Testing Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Food Allergen and Intolerance Testing Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Food Allergen and Intolerance Testing Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Food Allergen and Intolerance Testing Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Food Allergen and Intolerance Testing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Food Allergen and Intolerance Testing Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Food Allergen and Intolerance Testing Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Food Allergen and Intolerance Testing Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Food Allergen and Intolerance Testing Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Food Allergen and Intolerance Testing Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Food Allergen and Intolerance Testing Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Food Allergen and Intolerance Testing Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Food Allergen and Intolerance Testing Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Food Allergen and Intolerance Testing Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Food Allergen and Intolerance Testing Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Food Allergen and Intolerance Testing Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Food Allergen and Intolerance Testing Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Food Allergen and Intolerance Testing Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Food Allergen and Intolerance Testing Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Food Allergen and Intolerance Testing Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Food Allergen and Intolerance Testing Key Players in China
7.3 China Food Allergen and Intolerance Testing Market Size by Type
7.4 China Food Allergen and Intolerance Testing Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Food Allergen and Intolerance Testing Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Food Allergen and Intolerance Testing Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Food Allergen and Intolerance Testing Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Food Allergen and Intolerance Testing Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Food Allergen and Intolerance Testing Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Food Allergen and Intolerance Testing Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Food Allergen and Intolerance Testing Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Food Allergen and Intolerance Testing Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Food Allergen and Intolerance Testing Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Food Allergen and Intolerance Testing Key Players in India
10.3 India Food Allergen and Intolerance Testing Market Size by Type
10.4 India Food Allergen and Intolerance Testing Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Food Allergen and Intolerance Testing Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Food Allergen and Intolerance Testing Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Food Allergen and Intolerance Testing Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Food Allergen and Intolerance Testing Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Life Technologies
12.1.1 Life Technologies Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Food Allergen and Intolerance Testing Introduction
12.1.4 Life Technologies Revenue in Food Allergen and Intolerance Testing Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Life Technologies Recent Development
12.2 Neogen
12.2.1 Neogen Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Food Allergen and Intolerance Testing Introduction
12.2.4 Neogen Revenue in Food Allergen and Intolerance Testing Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Neogen Recent Development
12.3 York Test Laboratories
12.3.1 York Test Laboratories Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Food Allergen and Intolerance Testing Introduction
12.3.4 York Test Laboratories Revenue in Food Allergen and Intolerance Testing Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 York Test Laboratories Recent Development
12.4 Alletess Medical Laboratory
12.4.1 Alletess Medical Laboratory Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Food Allergen and Intolerance Testing Introduction
12.4.4 Alletess Medical Laboratory Revenue in Food Allergen and Intolerance Testing Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Alletess Medical Laboratory Recent Development
12.5 Elisa Technologies
12.5.1 Elisa Technologies Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Food Allergen and Intolerance Testing Introduction
12.5.4 Elisa Technologies Revenue in Food Allergen and Intolerance Testing Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Elisa Technologies Recent Development
12.6 Quest Diagnostics
12.6.1 Quest Diagnostics Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Food Allergen and Intolerance Testing Introduction
12.6.4 Quest Diagnostics Revenue in Food Allergen and Intolerance Testing Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Quest Diagnostics Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
