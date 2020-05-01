GLOBAL FLEXITANK MARKET – HUGE DEMAND IN THIS SECTOR!!

By Product (Monolayer, Bi-layer, Multilayer), Type (Single Use, Reusable), Loading Type (Top Loading, Bottom Loading), Material (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Others), Application (Food Grade Liquids, Non-Hazardous Chemicals, Industrial Liquids, Agricultural Liquids, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

MARKET ANALYSIS AND INSIGHTS: GLOBAL FLEXITANK MARKET

Flexitank market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 1686.34 million by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 18.5% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Flexitank market report analyses the growth, which is currently being owed to the focus on positive growth of food grade liquids, non-hazardous chemicals and pharmaceutical liquid will enhance the growth of the market.

Flexitank also known as flexibags made up of multilayers of polyethylene and an outer layer of woven polypropylene which is usually preferred to transport materials such as juices, wines, non-hazardous chemicals and others in different part of the world.

Some of the factors that will enhance the growth of the flexitank market in the forecast period of 2020-2027 are increasing demand of wine across the globe, highly competitive benefits over other available products, portable setups and initiatives taken by government to incorporate green logistic practices will increase market growth. On the other hand, rise in the commodity trade between different countries and availability of bigger size and new configuration in flexitank will further create new opportunities for the growth of the market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Toppling risk associated with the use of flexitanks and increase in the raw material prices will restrict the growth of market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

This flexitank market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on Data Bridge Market Research flexitank market contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

GLOBAL FLEXITANK MARKET SCOPE AND MARKET SIZE

Flexitank market is segmented on the basis of product, type, loading type, material and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the flexitank market is segmented into monolayer, bi-layer and multilayer. Multilayer segment holds the largest market share due to its high durability and strength. Based on type, the flexitank market is segmented into single use and reusable

Based on loading type, the flexitank market is segmented into top loading and bottom loading

On the basis of material, the flexitank market is segmented into polyethylene, polypropylene and others. Polyethylene’s have been segmented into high-density polyethylene (HDPE), low-density polyethylene (LDPE) and linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE).

Flexitank market is segmented in terms of market value, volume, market opportunities and niches into multiple applications. The application segment for flexitanks market include food grade liquids, non-hazardous chemicals, industrial liquids, agricultural liquids, others. Food grade liquid application holds the largest market share because of the increasing demand of juice, wine, animal oil, glucose, malt extract and others are traded across the globe.

FLEXITANK MARKET COUNTRY LEVEL ANALYSIS

Flexitank market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, product, type, loading type, material and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the flexitank market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the flexitank market due to rapid industrialization and increasing commodity exports from many countries such as Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, India, China and Vietnam.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE AND FLEXITANK MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Flexitank market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to flexitank market.

The major players covered in the flexitank market report are Bulk Liquid Solutions (P) Ltd, SIA FLEXITANKS, Qingdao LAF Packaging Co., Ltd., Hengxin Plastic Co.,Ltd., Co., Ltd., Qingdao Global Flexitank Logistics, TRUST Flexitanks, Rishi FIBC Pvt. Ltd., PROAGRI SOLUTIONS LLC., Anthente International, MYFLEXITANK, Hinrich Industries., BORNIT s.r.o., Liqua, UWL, Inc., Sun Logistics, Büscherhoff Packaging Solutions GmbH, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

CUSTOMIZATION AVAILABLE : GLOBAL FLEXITANK MARKET

Data Bridge Market Research is a leader in consulting and advanced formative research. We take pride in servicing our existing and new customers with data and analysis that match and suits their goal. The report can be customised to include production cost analysis, trade route analysis, price trend analysis of target brands understanding the market for additional countries (ask for the list of countries), import export and grey area results data, literature review, consumer analysis and product base analysis. Market analysis of target competitors can be analysed from technology-based analysis to market portfolio strategies. We can add as many competitors that you require data about in the format and data style you are looking for. Our team of analysts can also provide you data in crude raw excel files pivot tables (Factbook) or can assist you in creating presentations from the data sets available in the report.

