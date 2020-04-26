Global Flame Retardant Acrylic Market By Type (Alumina Trihydrate, Brominated Flame Retardants, Antimony Trioxide, Phosphorous Flame Retardants and Others), End-user Industry (Automotive, Construction, Textile, Electronics, Aerospace, Paints & Coatings, Packaging and Others) and Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis:: Global Flame Retardant Acrylic Market

Global Flame Retardant Acrylic Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 8.23 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 16.89 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.40% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The exceptional characteristics of the fluids such as non-flammability, compatibility and maintain temperature with various types of plastics and metals is leading to the increased usage of the engineered fluids.

Market Definition: Global Flame Retardant Acrylic Market

Flame retardant acrylic is specially engineered to provide protection and maintain safety and fire hazard and it will not combust rapidly while inhibiting the spread of the flame. It helps in providing protection from fire prone materials or fabrics and applicable in industry such as electrical engineering, transportation and construction.

Market Drivers:

• High demand from oil and gas, military, and construction industry in developing countries is driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

• High manufacturing cost of the flame retardant acrylic is considered to be major restraint for the market

• Investment for R&D is high which is likely to restrain the growth of the in the flame retardant acrylic market

Segmentation: Global Flame Retardant Acrylic Market

• By Type

o Alumina Trihydrate

o Brominated Flame Retardants

o Antimony Trioxide

o Phosphorous Flame Retardants

o Others

• By End-user Industry

o Automotive

o Construction

o Textile

o Electronics

o Aerospace

o Paints & Coatings

o Packaging

o Others

• By Geography

o North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

o Europe

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Turkey

o Belgium

o Netherlands

o Switzerland

o Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Indonesia

o Thailand

o Philippines

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

o Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Egypt

o Saudi Arabia

o United Arab Emirates

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

• In November 2018, Evonik marketed 2-hydroxyethyl methacrylate phosphate which is a flame retardant with the brand name VISIOMER HEMA-P 70M. The product offered new options for customers with special requirements for anti-corrosion characteristics and flame-retardant.

• In February 2017, Chemours announced the opening of a new Christi plant in Texas, U.S. This helped in maximizing the production capacity or the HFO-1234yf-based-products and make potential change in the products causing global warming.

Competitive Analysis:

Global engineered fluids (fluorinated fluids) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of engineered fluids (fluorinated fluids) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in this market DuPont, Milliken & Company, Koninklijke Ten Cate bv, Pbi PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS INC, Gunei Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Huntsman International LLC, KANEKA CORPORATION, LENZING AG, Evonik., Solvay and TOYOBO CO., LTD, The Chemours Company, Clariant, LANXESS, BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., Nabaltec AG, Albemarle Corporation, Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A., HUBER ENGINEERED MATERIALS.

Research Methodology: Global Flame Retardant Acrylic Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

• Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

• Key market players involved in this industry

• Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

• Competitive analysis of the key players involved

