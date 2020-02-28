Global Feminine Hygiene Market 2020, by Demand Insights, Strong Development, On-Going Trends, Market Statistics, Industry Segmentation and Regional Outlook till 2025

Market Overview

The Global Hygiene Market is forecasted to register a CAGR of 5.2 % during the forecast period (2019-2024).

– Increasing awareness on female health and hygiene, and emergence of low cost feminine hygiene products are factors that are expected to boost demand for feminine hygiene products during the forecast period. The demand for high-end products such as tampons and internal cleansers & sprays is more in developed regions such as North America and Western Europe

– Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest market owing to higher penetration of sanitary pads in this region. Though menstrual hygiene is still at nascent stage in Asia. Personal hygiene awareness campaigns taken up by government agencies have contributed an increase in demand for sanitary products in this region. Some manufacturers use low quality raw materials to produce hygiene products which is the causing concern for the increase in the female allergies and vaginal infections. This has led to more awareness recalls, particularly, in the developing countries.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4311485

Scope of the Report

Global feminine hygiene market is segmented by product type into, sanitary pads/napkins, tampons, menstrual cups, panty liners and others. By distribution channel the market is segmented into supermarket/hypermarket, convenience stores, drug stores/pharmacies and others.

Key Market Trends

Sanitary Pads Holds A Largest Market Share

The usage of Sanitary Pads and Tampons by Women will be increasing in the couple of years. Globally, more and more women are getting educated about the female hygiene products. Asia-pacific market still prefers sanitary pads whereas the Americans prefer tampons. Various kinds of sanitary napkins/pads like with wings, great absorbents, thin pads, cotton filled pads, scented pads, etc. can be seen in all types of supermarkets and even convenience stores. Moreover, there’s a growing number of promotions, educational classes, use of social media and various initiatives taken by government and NGO entities, to increase the awareness of the benefits of using of hygiene product such as sanitary napkins among women.

Asia-Pacific Emerges As The Largest Growing Market

The population of Asia-Pacific is huge and is even growing. Various companies have introduced different kinds of brands of hygiene products for various economic sections of the society. China’s local Sanitary Pads market emerges as the largest market followed by The United States. Though the awareness about the hygiene products is less in the Asian markets but has the potential to be tapped or explored by various companies. Basically, owing to the low per capita incomes of the people in Asia compared to the Americans and Europeans, many hygiene products like sanitary napkins and tampons are unaffordable. Americans and Europeans, can therefore, afford Tampons which are a little costly than sanitary napkins. Hence, there is a growing market for tampons in North America.

Competitive Landscape

Global Feminine Hygiene Market is a highly fragmented market dominated by many small-scale and large-scale firms. Some of the major companies are Procter and Gamble, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Unicharm Corporation, Johnson & Johnson and Brait(Lil-Lets). The Procter & Gamble primarily manufactures laundry and cleaning products for home care, oral care products, as well as products in the cosmetics and personal care sector. It offers feminine hygiene products under the brands, such as Tampax, Always Discreet, and Always.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– The Procter & Gamble Company

– Kimberly-Clark Corporation

– Unicharm Corporation

– Johnson & Johnson

– Brait SE

– Ontex Group

– Edgewell Personal Care

– Organyc

– Rael

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/feminine-hygiene-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Sanitary Napkins/Pads

5.1.2 Tampons

5.1.3 Menstrual Cups

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Hypermarkets/Supermarket

5.2.2 Convenience Stores

5.2.3 Drug Stores/Pharmacies

5.2.4 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 Italy

5.3.2.4 Spain

5.3.2.5 France

5.3.2.6 Russia

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 The Procter & Gamble Company

6.4.2 Kimberly-Clark Corporation

6.4.3 Unicharm Corporation

6.4.4 Johnson & Johnson

6.4.5 Brait SE

6.4.6 Ontex Group

6.4.7 Edgewell Personal Care

6.4.8 Organyc

6.4.9 Rael

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4311485

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155