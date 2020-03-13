Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Fast-Casual Restaurants status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fast-Casual Restaurants development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Fast-Casual Restaurants market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
KFC
McDonald’s
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Subway
Starbucks
Wendy’s
Burger King
Taco Bell
Dunkin’ Donuts
Pizza Hut
Firehouse Restaurant Group (Firehouse Subs)
Five Guys Holdings
Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)
Panera Bread
Hardee’s
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Chinese Restaurant
Western Restaurant
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Self-Take
Take-Out Food
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Fast-Casual Restaurants status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Fast-Casual Restaurants development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fast-Casual Restaurants are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
