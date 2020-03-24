Global Farm Insurance Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Farm Insurance Market” has been added to orbis research database.
The Global Farm Insurance Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Farm Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
Farm insurance protects against loss of or damage to crops or livestock. It has great potential to provide value to low-income farmers and their communities, both by protecting farmers when shocks occur and by encouraging greater investment in crops. However, in practice its effectiveness has often been constrained by the difficulty of designing good products and by demand constraints.
In 2018, the global Farm Insurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
PICC
Zurich (RCIS)
Chubb
QBE
China United Property Insurance
American Financial Group
Prudential
XL Catlin
Everest Re Group
Sompo International (Endurance Specialty)
CUNA Mutual
Agriculture Insurance Company of India
Tokio Marine
CGB Diversified Services
Farmers Mutual Hail
Archer Daniels Midland
New India Assurance
ICICI Lombard
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Bancassurance
Digital & Direct Channel
Broker
Agency
Market segment by Application, split into
Crop/MPCI
Crop/Hail
Livestock
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
