Global Far-field Speech and Voice Recognition Market Study 2020: Poised For a Strong Growth By Eminent Players Like Synaptics Incorporated, Texas Incorporated Instruments, Andrea Electronics, Cirrus Logic, Inc., Microsemi, DSP GROUP

Global Far-field Speech and Voice Recognition Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 969.25 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 5400.17 million by 2026 , registering a CAGR of 23.95% in the forecast to 2026. Increasing demand for voice control smart speakers is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Key Market Competitors: Far-field Speech and Voice Recognition Industry

Synaptics Incorporated,

Texas Incorporated Instruments,

Andrea Electronics,

Cirrus Logic, Inc.,

Microsemi,

DSP GROUP,

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc,

Sensory Inc.,

STMicroelectronics,

HARMAN International,

Meeami Technologies Private Limited,

Alango Technologies Ltd.,

XMOS – Queens Quay,

MightyWorks, Inc.,

MATRIX,

Fortemedia, Inc.,

VOCAL Technologies,

Vesper Technologies, Inc.

What are the major market growth drivers?

Increasing demand for voice controlled smart speakers is driving the growth of this market

Technological advancement and development is driving the market

Key Segmentation

By Component Microphones, Digital Signal Processors (DSP), Software), Microphone Solution (Single Microphone, Linear Arrays, Circular Arrays), Application (Automotive, Smart TV/STB, Smart Speakers, Robotics, Others)

Regional and Country-level Analysis

To comprehend Global Far-field Speech and Voice Recognition market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Far-field Speech and Voice Recognition market is analyzed across major global regions. DBMR also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2017, Conexant has announced the launch of their 4-microphone development kit which reduces the audio front end design complexity. It has Smart Source Locator which is used to identify the customer voice and also provide 360 degree noise suppression. Conexant’s AudioSmart™ CX2094 Voice processor help the voice to barge in even in loud music.

In January 2018, Amazon announced the launch of their Amazon Alexa Premium Far-Field Voice Development Kit which especially designed for the Amazon Alexa Voice Services that will make it easier for the OEMs to enable the Alexa products. The main is to bring more Alexa enabled products to the consumers.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

