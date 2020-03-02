Global Facial Wash and Cleanser Market 2020 by Multiple Services, Industry Trends, Components, Company Profile, Business Opportunities and Future Scenario

Facial Wash is a facial care product that is used to remove make-up, dead skin cells, oil, dirt, and other types of pollutants from the skin of the face. This helps to unclog pores and prevent skin conditions such as acne. A cleanser can be used as part of a skin care regimen together with a toner and moisturizer.

In 2018, the global Facial Wash & Cleanser market size was 5210 million US$ and it is expected to reach 7640 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Facial Wash & Cleanser status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

L’Oreal

Unilever

Procter & Gamble

Estee Lauder

Shiseido

Beiersdorf

Amore Pacific

Avon

Johnson & Johnson

LVMH

Coty

Clarins

Kao

LG

Caudalie

FANCL

Natura Cosmeticos

Pechoin

JALA Group

Shanghai Jawha

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Ordinary Skin Care

Sensitive Skin Care

Market segment by Application, split into

Supermarket/Mall

Specialty Store

Online

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Facial Wash & Cleanser status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Facial Wash & Cleanser development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Facial Wash & Cleanser are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Facial Wash & Cleanser Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Ordinary Skin Care

1.4.3 Sensitive Skin Care

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Facial Wash & Cleanser Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Supermarket/Mall

1.5.3 Specialty Store

1.5.4 Online

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Facial Wash & Cleanser Market Size

2.2 Facial Wash & Cleanser Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Facial Wash & Cleanser Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Facial Wash & Cleanser Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Facial Wash & Cleanser Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Facial Wash & Cleanser Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Facial Wash & Cleanser Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Facial Wash & Cleanser Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Facial Wash & Cleanser Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Facial Wash & Cleanser Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Facial Wash & Cleanser Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Facial Wash & Cleanser Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Facial Wash & Cleanser Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Facial Wash & Cleanser Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Facial Wash & Cleanser Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Facial Wash & Cleanser Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Facial Wash & Cleanser Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Facial Wash & Cleanser Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Facial Wash & Cleanser Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Facial Wash & Cleanser Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Facial Wash & Cleanser Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Facial Wash & Cleanser Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Facial Wash & Cleanser Key Players in China

7.3 China Facial Wash & Cleanser Market Size by Type

7.4 China Facial Wash & Cleanser Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Facial Wash & Cleanser Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Facial Wash & Cleanser Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Facial Wash & Cleanser Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Facial Wash & Cleanser Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Facial Wash & Cleanser Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Facial Wash & Cleanser Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Facial Wash & Cleanser Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Facial Wash & Cleanser Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Facial Wash & Cleanser Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Facial Wash & Cleanser Key Players in India

10.3 India Facial Wash & Cleanser Market Size by Type

10.4 India Facial Wash & Cleanser Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Facial Wash & Cleanser Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Facial Wash & Cleanser Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Facial Wash & Cleanser Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Facial Wash & Cleanser Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 L’Oreal

12.1.1 L’Oreal Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Facial Wash & Cleanser Introduction

12.1.4 L’Oreal Revenue in Facial Wash & Cleanser Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 L’Oreal Recent Development

12.2 Unilever

12.2.1 Unilever Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Facial Wash & Cleanser Introduction

12.2.4 Unilever Revenue in Facial Wash & Cleanser Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Unilever Recent Development

12.3 Procter & Gamble

12.3.1 Procter & Gamble Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Facial Wash & Cleanser Introduction

12.3.4 Procter & Gamble Revenue in Facial Wash & Cleanser Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Procter & Gamble Recent Development

12.4 Estee Lauder

12.4.1 Estee Lauder Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Facial Wash & Cleanser Introduction

12.4.4 Estee Lauder Revenue in Facial Wash & Cleanser Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Estee Lauder Recent Development

12.5 Shiseido

12.5.1 Shiseido Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Facial Wash & Cleanser Introduction

12.5.4 Shiseido Revenue in Facial Wash & Cleanser Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Shiseido Recent Development

12.6 Beiersdorf

12.6.1 Beiersdorf Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Facial Wash & Cleanser Introduction

12.6.4 Beiersdorf Revenue in Facial Wash & Cleanser Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Beiersdorf Recent Development

12.7 Amore Pacific

12.7.1 Amore Pacific Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Facial Wash & Cleanser Introduction

12.7.4 Amore Pacific Revenue in Facial Wash & Cleanser Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Amore Pacific Recent Development

12.8 Avon

12.8.1 Avon Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Facial Wash & Cleanser Introduction

12.8.4 Avon Revenue in Facial Wash & Cleanser Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Avon Recent Development

12.9 Johnson & Johnson

12.9.1 Johnson & Johnson Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Facial Wash & Cleanser Introduction

12.9.4 Johnson & Johnson Revenue in Facial Wash & Cleanser Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

12.10 LVMH

12.10.1 LVMH Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Facial Wash & Cleanser Introduction

12.10.4 LVMH Revenue in Facial Wash & Cleanser Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 LVMH Recent Development

12.11 Coty

12.12 Clarins

12.13 Kao

12.14 LG

12.15 Caudalie

12.16 FANCL

12.17 Natura Cosmeticos

12.18 Pechoin

12.19 JALA Group

12.20 Shanghai Jawha

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

