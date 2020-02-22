Global Facial Recognition Market, By Technology (3D Facial Recognition, 2D Facial Recognition, Facial Analytics), By End User (Security and Law Enforcement, Healthcare, Retail), By Application (Emotion Recognition, Access Control, others)opportunities and forecast 2020-2026

This report studies the Facial Recognition market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Facial Recognition market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Market Overview

Facial recognition has gaining prominence in the recent times, due to the benefits it offers over the traditional surveillance techniques, such as biometrics. Governments all over the world have been spending significant resources in the facial recognition technology, among which, the U.S. and China are the leading adopters.Growing demand for the surveillance systems to enhance thesecurity and safety are increasing the implementation of facial recognition systems.

The government initiatives are anticipated to contribute to double-digit growth of the technologies. For instance, the U.S. government has plans to reshape the airport security through facial recognition, so as to register and identify the people. Althoughthe interest on multi-factor verification has been increasing, due to increasing cyber and terror attacks, and identity theft, need to incorporate the better security systems is inspiring organizations to implement the safe multi-factor authentication solutions, includingfacial recognition technologyand finger print sensors.

Segment Overview

3D facial recognition holds the major market share. Currently, around 94% of the smartphones features have fingerprint sensors, but this is anticipated to drop to 90% by the year 2023. With technologies such as 3D facial recognition becoming standard approach to the user authentication. Furthermore, the growing technological advancement is likely to increase its penetration rate. The growth in 3D cameras market is also anticipated to bring new applications and advancements for the 3D facial recognition technology, particularly thepayments, healthcare IT solutions, and commerce sector.

In June 2018, SensibleVision launched its 3DWALLET technology, intended to let the retailers replace card and cash payments and eradicate the need for checkout lines by a 3D facial recognition platform that recognises customers robotically and charges them for their purchases.

Market Summary:

The Facial Recognition market is a comprehensive report which offers a meticulous overview of the market share, size, trends, demand, product analysis, application analysis, regional outlook, competitive strategies, forecasts, and strategies impacting the Facial Recognition Industry. The report includes a detailed analysis of the market competitive landscape, with the help of detailed business profiles, SWOT analysis, project feasibility analysis, and several other details about the key companies operating in the market.

Facial Recognition Market in its database, which provides an expert and in-depth analysis of key business trends and future market development prospects, key drivers and restraints, profiles of major market players, segmentation and forecasting. A Facial Recognition Market provides an extensive view of size; trends and shape have been developed in this report to identify factors that will exhibit a significant impact in boosting the sales of Facial Recognition Market in the near future.

Company Coverage: – NEC, Aware, Gemalto , Ayonix, Idemia, Cognitec, Nviso SA , Daon, Stereovision Imaging , Technobrain, Neurotechnologies, Innovatrics, ID3 Technologies , Herta Security , Animetrics, Megvii[Face++] , Facefirst, Sightcorp, Facephi, Smilepass

Scope and Segmentation of the Report:

The segment analysis is one of the significant sections of this report. Our expert analyst has categorized the market into product type, application/end-user, and geography. All the segments are analyzed based on their market share, growth rate, and growth potential. In the geographical classification, the report highlights the regional markets having high growth potential. This thorough evaluation of the segments would help the players to focus on revenue-generating areas of the Facial Recognition market.

Regional Analysis:

The North America region offers lucrative opportunities for the market growth, displaying a massive demand for the facial recognition technology forcriminal investigation and homeland security.The largest facial recognition surveillance system in North Americais operated by the FBI. The FBI’s ID system preserves a facial recognition databank with images of over 117 million Americans. The FBI commence, on average, 4,055 searches per month to identify the individuals with facial recognition systems.

Safety and security is the major factor leading to themarket growth. In 2017, the U.S. alone witnessed total of 1,579 data breaches, of which, over 8% were accounted by the banking institutes. Although the number is small, the amount of delicate data available in the banking sectoris very high, making it a primary target for hackers.

Canadian companies are taking advantage of this facial recognition technology. For instance, Mexia One use facial recognition systems to provide the secure event access at popular industry event, Mobile World Congress 2018.

Report Description:

The base year for the study has been considered 2018, historic year 2015, 2016, and 2017, the forecast period considered is from 2019 to 2026

The study delivers a comprehensive analysis of global Facial Recognition market by solution, services, and region

The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The report emphasizes on all the key trends that play a vital role in the enlargement of the market from 2019 to 2026

Porter’s Five Forces model is used in order to recognize the competitive scenario in the global Facial Recognition market. This report incorporates the industry analysis which is focused on providing an extensive view of the Facial Recognition market

The study also includes attractiveness analysis of solution, services, and region which are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and attractiveness in terms of present and future opportunity for understanding the future growth of the market

The report provides company profile of the key players operating in the Facial Recognition market and a comparative analysis based on their business overviews, product offering, segment market share, regional presence, business strategies, innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, partnerships, SWOT analysis, and key financial information.

The market estimates have been evaluated by considering the effect of different political, economic, social, technological and legal factors which are based on our extensive secondary research, primary research, and in-house databases.

