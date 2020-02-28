Global Facial Cleansers and Toners Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Key Companies and Forecast Till 2025

Market Overview

The global facial cleansers and toners market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period (2019-2024).

– Increasing disposable incomes in developing markets is driving the usage of cosmetic products from the point of view of increased adoption and increased usage of premium products. This trend is also driven by the increased penetration of organized retail and online channels for sales of this category of products.

– Natural brands are increasingly out-growing traditional brands when it comes to product categories such as facial cleansers and toners. Increasing preference for indie-brands is also driving the market with such brands having a clear market opportunity in terms of marketing through social media and selling through online channels, which incentivize their low-cost go-to-market strategies.

Scope of the Report

The global facial cleansers and toners market is segmented by product type into facial toners and by distribution channel into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialist retailers, convenience stores, online channels, and other distribution channels. The segmentation by geography provides insights into the key trends in the top markets for this category.

Key Market Trends

Emergence of Online Retail Channel

Facial cleansers and toners are categories that were believed to be dependent on experiential purchase. However, consumers in major markets across the world are increasingly becoming confident about purchasing personal care products online, moving the traditional try-and-buy purchasing model to a buy-and-try model. In 2019, the top 1000 beauty and personal care retailers had combined online sales worth USD 10.23 billion. Online retail has also been pushing the indie-trend to the forefront with new entrants becoming comfortable entering the market exclusively through online channels, which eliminates the need for them to invest in costly marketing and distribution infrastructure. Cross-border e-commerce has also provided a major fillip to the global expansion of brands. Chinese brands have been able to tap much of the market in countries in Southeast Asia because of the well-established cross-border e-commerce trade in the region.

Asia-Pacific Driving Market Growth

Companies in the Asia-Pacific region are maintaining their cutting-edge innovation in product development and the large population base and increasing levels of disposable incomes in most of the emerging markets in the region are driving the growth of the market. The market is led by innovations by companies from Japan and South Korea. From a consumer standpoint, as the Chinese market is reaching stagnation, India and countries in the Southeast Asian region are fast emerging as major markets. Increased celebrity endorsements and preferences for fair skin have been trends that are driving the facial cleansers and toners market in India.

Competitive Landscape

The Global Facial Cleansers and Toners Market is consolidated with the top global players such as Unilever Plc., Procter & Gamble, L’oreal and Revlon, Inc. occupying significant market shares. However, there is a strong presence of local and regional brands as well as a host of indie players and private labels which intensify the competition in this category.

Companies Mentioned:

– Unilever Plc.

– Procter & Gamble Company

– Revlon, Inc.

– L’oreal

– TLC Hygienic Cosmetic Pty Limited

– Avon Products Inc.

– Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Facial Cleansers

5.1.2 Facial Toners

5.2 Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

5.2.2 Specialist Retailers

5.2.3 Convenience Stores

5.2.4 Online Channel

5.2.5 Other Channels

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Spain

5.3.2.5 Russia

5.3.2.6 Italy

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 South Africa

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Unilever Plc.

6.3.2 Procter & Gamble Company

6.3.3 Revlon, Inc.

6.3.4 L’oreal

6.3.5 TLC Hygienic Cosmetic Pty Limited

6.3.6 Avon Products Inc.

6.3.7 Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

