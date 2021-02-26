Global Eyewear Market 2020: Industry and Geography Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Eyewear market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ xx million by 2025, from $ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Eyewear business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Eyewear market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Eyewear value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Prescription Eyewear
Lensless Glasses
Sunglasses
Contact Lenses
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Childhood (0-6)
Juvenile (7-17)
Youth (18-40)
Middle Aged (41-65)
Elderly (>66)
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Essilor & Luxottica
CIBA Vision (Novartis)
Grand Vision
Carl Zeiss AG
Hoya Corporation
Formosa Optical
Safilo Group S.p.A.
De Rigo S.p.A.
Johnson & Johnson
Indo Internacional
Charmant
TEK Optical Canada
CooperVision (The Cooper Companies)
Fielmann
Marchon (VSP Global)
Bausch & Lomb
GBV
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Eyewear consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Eyewear market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Eyewear manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Eyewear with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Eyewear submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Eyewear Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Eyewear Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Eyewear Segment by Type
2.2.1 Prescription Eyewear
2.2.2 Lensless Glasses
2.2.3 Sunglasses
2.2.4 Contact Lenses
2.3 Eyewear Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Eyewear Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Eyewear Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Eyewear Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Eyewear Segment by Application
2.4.1 Childhood (0-6)
2.4.2 Juvenile (7-17)
2.4.3 Youth (18-40)
2.4.4 Middle Aged (41-65)
2.4.5 Elderly (>66)
2.5 Eyewear Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Eyewear Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Eyewear Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Eyewear Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Eyewear by Company
3.1 Global Eyewear Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Eyewear Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Eyewear Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Eyewear Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Eyewear Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Eyewear Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Eyewear Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Eyewear Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Eyewear Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Eyewear Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Eyewear by Regions
4.1 Eyewear by Regions
4.2 Americas Eyewear Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Eyewear Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Eyewear Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Eyewear Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Eyewear Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Eyewear Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Eyewear Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Eyewear Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Eyewear Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Eyewear Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Eyewear Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Eyewear Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Eyewear Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Eyewear Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Eyewear by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Eyewear Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Eyewear Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Eyewear Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Eyewear Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Eyewear by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Eyewear Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Eyewear Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Eyewear Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Eyewear Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Eyewear Distributors
10.3 Eyewear Customer
11 Global Eyewear Market Forecast
11.1 Global Eyewear Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Eyewear Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Eyewear Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Eyewear Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Eyewear Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Eyewear Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Essilor & Luxottica
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Eyewear Product Offered
12.1.3 Essilor & Luxottica Eyewear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Essilor & Luxottica Latest Developments
12.2 CIBA Vision (Novartis)
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Eyewear Product Offered
12.2.3 CIBA Vision (Novartis) Eyewear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 CIBA Vision (Novartis) Latest Developments
12.3 Grand Vision
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Eyewear Product Offered
12.3.3 Grand Vision Eyewear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Grand Vision Latest Developments
12.4 Carl Zeiss AG
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Eyewear Product Offered
12.4.3 Carl Zeiss AG Eyewear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Carl Zeiss AG Latest Developments
12.5 Hoya Corporation
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Eyewear Product Offered
12.5.3 Hoya Corporation Eyewear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Hoya Corporation Latest Developments
12.6 Formosa Optical
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Eyewear Product Offered
12.6.3 Formosa Optical Eyewear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Formosa Optical Latest Developments
12.7 Safilo Group S.p.A.
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Eyewear Product Offered
12.7.3 Safilo Group S.p.A. Eyewear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Safilo Group S.p.A. Latest Developments
12.8 De Rigo S.p.A.
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Eyewear Product Offered
12.8.3 De Rigo S.p.A. Eyewear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 De Rigo S.p.A. Latest Developments
12.9 Johnson & Johnson
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Eyewear Product Offered
12.9.3 Johnson & Johnson Eyewear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Johnson & Johnson Latest Developments
12.10 Indo Internacional
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Eyewear Product Offered
12.10.3 Indo Internacional Eyewear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Indo Internacional Latest Developments
12.11 Charmant
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Eyewear Product Offered
12.11.3 Charmant Eyewear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 Charmant Latest Developments
12.12 TEK Optical Canada
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Eyewear Product Offered
12.12.3 TEK Optical Canada Eyewear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 TEK Optical Canada Latest Developments
12.13 CooperVision (The Cooper Companies)
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Eyewear Product Offered
12.13.3 CooperVision (The Cooper Companies) Eyewear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 CooperVision (The Cooper Companies) Latest Developments
12.14 Fielmann
12.14.1 Company Information
12.14.2 Eyewear Product Offered
12.14.3 Fielmann Eyewear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.14.4 Main Business Overview
12.14.5 Fielmann Latest Developments
12.15 Marchon (VSP Global)
12.15.1 Company Information
12.15.2 Eyewear Product Offered
12.15.3 Marchon (VSP Global) Eyewear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.15.4 Main Business Overview
12.15.5 Marchon (VSP Global) Latest Developments
12.16 Bausch & Lomb
12.16.1 Company Information
12.16.2 Eyewear Product Offered
12.16.3 Bausch & Lomb Eyewear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.16.4 Main Business Overview
12.16.5 Bausch & Lomb Latest Developments
12.17 GBV
12.17.1 Company Information
12.17.2 Eyewear Product Offered
12.17.3 GBV Eyewear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.17.4 Main Business Overview
12.17.5 GBV Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
