Global Eyeliner Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Demand, Growth rate and Forecasts Till 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Eyeliner market will register a 2.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 3858.8 million by 2025, from $ 3525.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Eyeliner business, shared in Chapter 3.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4387724
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Eyeliner market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Eyeliner value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Liquid Eyeliner
Powder-based Eye Pencil
Wax-based Eye Pencils
Kohl Eyeliner
Gel Eye Liner
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Women
Males for Purpose Like Fashion
Girls
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
L’Oreal Paris
Jordana Cosmetics
EsteeLauder
LVMH
SHISEIDO
P&G
Chanel
Dior
Sisley
Amore
VOV
Marie Dalgar
Marykay
Revlon
Almay
Kate
Flamingo
Physicians Formula
Jane Iredale
Carslan
Bleunuit
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Eyeliner consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Eyeliner market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Eyeliner manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Eyeliner with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Eyeliner submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-eyeliner-market-growth-2020-2025
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Eyeliner Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Eyeliner Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Eyeliner Segment by Type
2.2.1 Liquid Eyeliner
2.2.2 Powder-based Eye Pencil
2.2.3 Wax-based Eye Pencils
2.2.4 Kohl Eyeliner
2.2.5 Gel Eye Liner
2.3 Eyeliner Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Eyeliner Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Eyeliner Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Eyeliner Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Eyeliner Segment by Application
2.4.1 Women
2.4.2 Males for Purpose Like Fashion
2.4.3 Girls
2.5 Eyeliner Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Eyeliner Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Eyeliner Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Eyeliner Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Eyeliner by Company
3.1 Global Eyeliner Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Eyeliner Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Eyeliner Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Eyeliner Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Eyeliner Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Eyeliner Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Eyeliner Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Eyeliner Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Eyeliner Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Eyeliner Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Eyeliner by Regions
4.1 Eyeliner by Regions
4.2 Americas Eyeliner Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Eyeliner Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Eyeliner Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Eyeliner Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Eyeliner Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Eyeliner Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Eyeliner Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Eyeliner Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Eyeliner Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Eyeliner Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Eyeliner Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Eyeliner Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Eyeliner Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Eyeliner Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Eyeliner by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Eyeliner Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Eyeliner Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Eyeliner Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Eyeliner Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Eyeliner by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Eyeliner Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Eyeliner Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Eyeliner Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Eyeliner Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Eyeliner Distributors
10.3 Eyeliner Customer
11 Global Eyeliner Market Forecast
11.1 Global Eyeliner Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Eyeliner Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Eyeliner Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Eyeliner Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Eyeliner Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Eyeliner Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 L’Oreal Paris
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Eyeliner Product Offered
12.1.3 L’Oreal Paris Eyeliner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 L’Oreal Paris Latest Developments
12.2 Jordana Cosmetics
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Eyeliner Product Offered
12.2.3 Jordana Cosmetics Eyeliner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Jordana Cosmetics Latest Developments
12.3 EsteeLauder
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Eyeliner Product Offered
12.3.3 EsteeLauder Eyeliner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 EsteeLauder Latest Developments
12.4 LVMH
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Eyeliner Product Offered
12.4.3 LVMH Eyeliner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 LVMH Latest Developments
12.5 SHISEIDO
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Eyeliner Product Offered
12.5.3 SHISEIDO Eyeliner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 SHISEIDO Latest Developments
12.6 P&G
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Eyeliner Product Offered
12.6.3 P&G Eyeliner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 P&G Latest Developments
12.7 Chanel
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Eyeliner Product Offered
12.7.3 Chanel Eyeliner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Chanel Latest Developments
12.8 Dior
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Eyeliner Product Offered
12.8.3 Dior Eyeliner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Dior Latest Developments
12.9 Sisley
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Eyeliner Product Offered
12.9.3 Sisley Eyeliner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Sisley Latest Developments
12.10 Amore
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Eyeliner Product Offered
12.10.3 Amore Eyeliner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Amore Latest Developments
12.11 VOV
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Eyeliner Product Offered
12.11.3 VOV Eyeliner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 VOV Latest Developments
12.12 Marie Dalgar
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Eyeliner Product Offered
12.12.3 Marie Dalgar Eyeliner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 Marie Dalgar Latest Developments
12.13 Marykay
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Eyeliner Product Offered
12.13.3 Marykay Eyeliner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 Marykay Latest Developments
12.14 Revlon
12.14.1 Company Information
12.14.2 Eyeliner Product Offered
12.14.3 Revlon Eyeliner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.14.4 Main Business Overview
12.14.5 Revlon Latest Developments
12.15 Almay
12.15.1 Company Information
12.15.2 Eyeliner Product Offered
12.15.3 Almay Eyeliner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.15.4 Main Business Overview
12.15.5 Almay Latest Developments
12.16 Kate
12.16.1 Company Information
12.16.2 Eyeliner Product Offered
12.16.3 Kate Eyeliner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.16.4 Main Business Overview
12.16.5 Kate Latest Developments
12.17 Flamingo
12.17.1 Company Information
12.17.2 Eyeliner Product Offered
12.17.3 Flamingo Eyeliner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.17.4 Main Business Overview
12.17.5 Flamingo Latest Developments
12.18 Physicians Formula
12.18.1 Company Information
12.18.2 Eyeliner Product Offered
12.18.3 Physicians Formula Eyeliner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.18.4 Main Business Overview
12.18.5 Physicians Formula Latest Developments
12.19 Jane Iredale
12.19.1 Company Information
12.19.2 Eyeliner Product Offered
12.19.3 Jane Iredale Eyeliner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.19.4 Main Business Overview
12.19.5 Jane Iredale Latest Developments
12.20 Carslan
12.20.1 Company Information
12.20.2 Eyeliner Product Offered
12.20.3 Carslan Eyeliner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.20.4 Main Business Overview
12.20.5 Carslan Latest Developments
12.21 Bleunuit
12.21.1 Company Information
12.21.2 Eyeliner Product Offered
12.21.3 Bleunuit Eyeliner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.21.4 Main Business Overview
12.21.5 Bleunuit Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4387724
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155