Global Exercise Bicycle Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Latest Innovation, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

In the field of sports science called “bike” power on a stationary bike, is divided into vertical, back type (also known as horizontal) on a stationary bike, can adjust the intensity of exercise (power), have the effect of fitness, so people call it a stationary bike.Belongs to the typical simulation of outdoor sports of aerobic fitness equipment, also known as cardiopulmonary training equipment.Mainly by the body for a long time, the appropriate intensity of movement to promote cardiovascular exercise, accelerate metabolism, enhance heart and lung function, improve the body’s physical fitness.
The global Exercise Bicycle market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Exercise Bicycle by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Upright type
Back-depend type
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
Bowflex (Nautilus)
Lifefitness
BH
Technogym
Cybex
Precor
Star Trac
StairMaster
Ivanko
GYM80
Jih Kao Enterprise
Kug Way
Glory Life Industrial
Stingray
Heng Full Enterprise
Giant Golden Star
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Household
Commercial
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table of Contents
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Exercise Bicycle Industry
Figure Exercise Bicycle Industry Chain Structure
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Exercise Bicycle
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
Table Upstream Segment of Exercise Bicycle
1.2.2 Downstream
Table Application Segment of Exercise Bicycle
Table Global Exercise Bicycle Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
3 Exercise Bicycle Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 Upright type
Table Major Company List of Upright type
3.1.2 Back-depend type
Table Major Company List of Back-depend type
3.2 Market Size
Table Global Exercise Bicycle Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Figure Global Exercise Bicycle Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Exercise Bicycle Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
Figure Global Exercise Bicycle Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
3.3 Market Forecast
Table Global Exercise Bicycle Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Exercise Bicycle Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume
4 Major Companies List
4.1 Bowflex (Nautilus) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.1.1 Bowflex (Nautilus) Profile
Table Bowflex (Nautilus) Overview List
4.1.2 Bowflex (Nautilus) Products & Services
4.1.3 Bowflex (Nautilus) Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Bowflex (Nautilus) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.2 Lifefitness (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.2.1 Lifefitness Profile
Table Lifefitness Overview List
4.2.2 Lifefitness Products & Services
4.2.3 Lifefitness Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Lifefitness (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.3 BH (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.3.1 BH Profile
Table BH Overview List
4.3.2 BH Products & Services
4.3.3 BH Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of BH (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.4 Technogym (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.4.1 Technogym Profile
Table Technogym Overview List
4.4.2 Technogym Products & Services
4.4.3 Technogym Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Technogym (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.5 Cybex (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.5.1 Cybex Profile
Table Cybex Overview List
4.5.2 Cybex Products & Services
4.5.3 Cybex Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Cybex (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.6 Precor (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.6.1 Precor Profile
Table Precor Overview List
4.6.2 Precor Products & Services
4.6.3 Precor Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Precor (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.7 Star Trac (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.7.1 Star Trac Profile
Table Star Trac Overview List
4.7.2 Star Trac Products & Services
4.7.3 Star Trac Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Star Trac (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.8 StairMaster (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.8.1 StairMaster Profile
Table StairMaster Overview List
4.8.2 StairMaster Products & Services
4.8.3 StairMaster Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of StairMaster (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.9 Ivanko (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.9.1 Ivanko Profile
Table Ivanko Overview List
4.9.2 Ivanko Products & Services
4.9.3 Ivanko Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Ivanko (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.10 GYM80 (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.10.1 GYM80 Profile
Table GYM80 Overview List
4.10.2 GYM80 Products & Services
4.10.3 GYM80 Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of GYM80 (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.11 Jih Kao Enterprise (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.11.1 Jih Kao Enterprise Profile
Table Jih Kao Enterprise Overview List
4.11.2 Jih Kao Enterprise Products & Services
4.11.3 Jih Kao Enterprise Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Jih Kao Enterprise (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.12 Kug Way (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.12.1 Kug Way Profile
Table Kug Way Overview List
4.12.2 Kug Way Products & Services
4.12.3 Kug Way Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Kug Way (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.13 Glory Life Industrial (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.13.1 Glory Life Industrial Profile
Table Glory Life Industrial Overview List
4.13.2 Glory Life Industrial Products & Services
4.13.3 Glory Life Industrial Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Glory Life Industrial (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.14 Stingray (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.14.1 Stingray Profile
Table Stingray Overview List
4.14.2 Stingray Products & Services
4.14.3 Stingray Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Stingray (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.15 Heng Full Enterprise (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.15.1 Heng Full Enterprise Profile
Table Heng Full Enterprise Overview List
4.15.2 Heng Full Enterprise Products & Services
4.15.3 Heng Full Enterprise Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Heng Full Enterprise (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.16 Giant Golden Star (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.16.1 Giant Golden Star Profile
Table Giant Golden Star Overview List
4.16.2 Giant Golden Star Products & Services
4.16.3 Giant Golden Star Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Giant Golden Star (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
5 Market Competition
5.1 Company Competition
Table Global Exercise Bicycle Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Exercise Bicycle Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Figure Global Exercise Bicycle Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Exercise Bicycle Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Table Global Exercise Bicycle Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Figure Global Exercise Bicycle Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume
5.2 Regional Market by Company
Figure North America Exercise Bicycle Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Europe Exercise Bicycle Market Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Asia-Pacific Exercise Bicycle MMarket Concentration, in 2019
Figure South America Exercise Bicycle Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Middle East & Africa Exercise Bicycle Market Concentration, in 2019
6 Demand by End Market
6.1 Demand Situation
6.1.1 Demand in Household
Figure Exercise Bicycle Demand in Household, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Exercise Bicycle Demand in Household, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.2 Demand in Commercial
Figure Exercise Bicycle Demand in Commercial, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Exercise Bicycle Demand in Commercial, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison
Table Regional Demand Comparison List
Table Major Application in Different Regions
6.3 Demand Forecast
Table Exercise Bicycle Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Exercise Bicycle Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Exercise Bicycle Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million
Table Exercise Bicycle Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table Exercise Bicycle Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table Exercise Bicycle Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume
7 Region Operation
7.1 Regional Production
Table Exercise Bicycle Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Exercise Bicycle Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.2 Regional Market
Table Global Exercise Bicycle Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Exercise Bicycle Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Exercise Bicycle Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
Table Global Exercise Bicycle Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.3 by Region
7.3.1 North America
7.3.1.1 Overview
Figure North America Exercise Bicycle Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure North America Exercise Bicycle Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Table North America Exercise Bicycle Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table North America Exercise Bicycle Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.2 Europe
7.3.2.1 Overview
Figure Europe Exercise Bicycle Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Europe Exercise Bicycle Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Table Europe Exercise Bicycle Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Europe Exercise Bicycle Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific
7.3.3.1 Overview
Figure Asia-Pacific Exercise Bicycle Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Asia-Pacific Exercise Bicycle Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
Table Asia-Pacific Exercise Bicycle Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Asia-Pacific Exercise Bicycle Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.4 South America
7.3.4.1 Overview
Figure South America Exercise Bicycle Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure South America Exercise Bicycle Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Table South America Exercise Bicycle Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table South America Exercise Bicycle Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7.3.5.1 Overview
Figure Middle East & Africa Exercise Bicycle Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Middle East & Africa Exercise Bicycle Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table Middle East & Africa Exercise Bicycle Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Middle East & Africa Exercise Bicycle Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.4 Regional Import & Export
7.5 Regional Forecast
Table Exercise Bicycle Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million
Table Exercise Bicycle Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume
8 Marketing & Price
8.1 Price and Margin
8.1.1 Price Trends
8.1.2 Factors of Price Change
Table Price Factors List
8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis
8.2 Marketing Channel
Figure Marketing Channels Overview
9 Research Conclusion
