The global events tickets market, is expected to reach USD 70 billion, expanding at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period 2020–2026. The major reason behind the growth of this market, is the availability of data at a cheaper rate, accessibility of internet around the world, and increasing growth of social media in the past few years. Other factors such as growth in the number of events being organized every year, and ease in booking the ticket without facing any disruption are also expected to have a positive impact in the growth of the market.

Nowadays, tickets for any event can be booked online, without leaving the comfort of the premises, in which an individual resides. There has also been a paradigm shift in booking the ticket, as people these days don’t want to book ticket from the counters, but book online. The smartphones, and laptops are now available in the market at a very affordable and reasonable rate. This has also facilitated the booking of tickets, through the online mode. This has prompted the ticket vendors to develop their own website or mobile application, so that the experience of booking ticket becomes hassle free. The online option, provides the customer to chose their desired seats, at their price range. Moreover, with the increasing competition in the market, ticketing vendors have tied up with production houses, event organizers, sports authorities, and theaters, to stay ahead in the race.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

The availability of data at a cheaper rate around the world, is a driving factor for the growth of the global events ticket market.

Surge in the number of events being organized every year, in countries such as Germany, Spain, Italy, India, and the United States of America (USA), is a reason, for the growth of the ticketing market.

Ease in accessibility of internet around the world, is a driving factor for the growth of the ticketing market.

The increasing competition in the market, has led the ticketing vendors to tie up with production houses, event organizers, sports authorities, and theaters, to stay ahead in the race. This is expected to have a positive impact in the growth of the market.

Ease in booking the ticket, without facing any disruption, is anticipated to be a driving factor for the growth of the ticketing market.

The increasing growth of social media, in the past few years, is expected to drive the ticketing market.

The increase in the number of movies being released every year, is anticipated to have a positive impact, in the growth of the ticketing market.

Price fluctuation, due to increasing demand is expected to be a hindrance in the growth of the ticketing market.

Competitive Landscape:

The companies which operate in the global events tickets market, are quite a few in number. Some of them are

Kyazoonga

RazorGator

TickPick

EasyMovies

Fandango

VOX Cinemas

Big Cinemas

Cinemark Holdings Inc.

Ticketmaster Entertainment

Inox Leisure Ltd.

The market leaders are looking for various strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, and product development to continue their market dominance.

The Global Events Tickets Market has been segmented on the basis of

Sources:

Primary

Secondary

Platforms:

Mobile

Desktop

Event Types:

Performing Arts

Sporting Events

Music & Other Live Shows

Concerts

Movies

Regions:

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Events Tickets Market Overview Global Events Tickets Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Events Tickets Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Events Tickets Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Events Tickets Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Events Tickets Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Events Tickets Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Events Tickets Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Events Tickets Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Events Tickets Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

