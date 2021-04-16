Global Eubiotics Market 2020 Emerging Opportunities and Revenue Analysis By DSM; BASF SE; Chr. Hansen Holding A/S; Novozymes; ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS

Global Eubiotics Market By Type (Probiotics, Prebiotics, Organic Acids, Essential Oils), Livestock (Swine, Poultry, Ruminants, Aquatic Animals, Horses, Domestic Pets, Others), Form (Dry, Liquid), Function (Nutrition & Gut Health, Yield, Immunity, Productivity), Application (Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Eubiotics are essentially feed additives that are used for acting as growth stimulators, enhancing gut functionality, nutrition retention and optimizing the health of livestock by maintaining the healthy condition of eubiosis in gastrointestinal tract of animals. This results in enhancement of performance and nutritional health in animals. Key Companies Profiled in the Market Report are DSM; BASF SE; Chr. Hansen Holding A/S; Novozymes; ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, Ltd.;

Market Analysis: Global Eubiotics Market

Global Eubiotics Market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.61% in the forecast to 2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the favourable regulations from the government such as imposing of ban on antibiotics as growth promoters in feed nutritional components.

Market Drivers:

Rising levels of demand for better nutrition and proteins for animals and different livestock; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Utilization of these compounds as a replacement of antibiotic growth promoters; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Enhanced rate of adoption for processes/manufactured animal feed; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Growing awareness amongst various consumers regarding the maintenance of feed quality and their safety which can subsequently help in health of livestock; this factor is expected to foster growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Eubiotics Market

By Type

Probiotics Lactobacilli Bifidobacteria Streptococcus Thermophilus Others

Prebiotics Inulin Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS) Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS) Others

Organic Acids Formic Acid Lactic Acid Fumaric Acid Propionic Acid Acetic Acid

Essential Oils

By Livestock

Swine

Poultry

Ruminants

Aquatic Animals

Horses

Domestic Pets

Others

By Form

Dry

Liquid

By Function

Nutrition & Gut Health

Yield

Immunity

Productivity

By Application

Food & Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Animal Feed

Competitive Analysis:

Global eubiotics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of eubiotics market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Key Vendors:- Few of the major competitors currently working in the global eubiotics market are Lesaffre; Kemin Industries, Inc.; Lallemand Inc.; BEHN MEYER; NOVUS INTERNATIONAL; BENEO; Yara; Roquette Frères; FrieslandCampina; Neospark Drugs and Chemicals Private Limited; MSPrebiotics Inc. among others.

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of market segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market drivers and restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

