Global Ethyl Acetate Market 2020 Major Regions, Top Players, Growth Opportunities, Segmentation, Revenues, Applications & Forecast to 2025

Market Overview

The ethyl acetate market is expected to register a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the market studied include the increasing demand from the flexible packaging industry. Replacement of conventional coatings by water-borne and high solid coatings is expected to significantly hinder the growth of the market studied.

– Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

– Innovations in the production of ethanol from coal/natural gas are likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

Key Market Trends

Growing Demand from Paints and Coatings Application

– Ethyl acetate finds its uses in a variety of coating formulations, such as epoxies, urethanes, cellulosics, acrylics, and vinyl, in the paints and coatings industry. The major usage of ethyl acetate is as an activator and hardener in paints.

– The global paints and coatings market is growing at a healthy rate, majorly owing to the increasing housing construction activities in emerging economies of Asia-Pacific, along with a rise in automotive production in Asia-Pacific and Europe.

– With the increasing housing construction, population, and income-levels in countries, such as India, China, Mexico and Brazil, the demand for furniture is increasing at a healthy rate. This scenario is expected to increase the demand for wood coatings, in turn, boosting the consumption of ethyl acetate used for the formulation of these coatings.

– In addition to this, the increasing demand for epoxy coatings in the aerospace and food and beverage sectors around the world are expected to have a positive impact on the demand for ethyl acetate over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Demand

– Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the demand for the market studied during the forecast period. Significant growth rates are expected to be witnessed in Asia-Pacific, owing to the increasing household incomes and urbanization rates in countries, such as China, India, and Malaysia, etc.

– China is the world’s second-largest economy in terms of growth, and the increasing level of income of the country’s population is further driving the economy. Though the economy witnessed a steady growth in the past years, it is likely to recover and expand at a significant rate.

– The demand for ethyl acetate in India has been growing at a steady rate in the recent past. Automotive, food and beverage, and furniture are the key end-user industries that occupy significant shares in the consumption of ethyl acetate in the country.

– The government’s initiative, to develop smart cities and to build almost 30 million homes by 2022, is likely to propel the demand for wood coatings. Rising floor renovating activities in the country and shift toward wooden flooring, primarily in commercial buildings, such as hotels and resorts, is boosting the demand for floor coatings.

– Owing to the robust demand from the food and beverage and pharmaceutical sectors, the Indian market for flexible packaging is witnessing a rapid growth. The packaging industry in the country is expected to witness growth during 2016-21 and estimated to reach USD 72.6 billion by FY2020.

– Additionally, the increasing production of new vehicles, along with expanding manufacturing facilities in the country, the demand for automotive coatings is expected to grow further in the coming years, which is expected to drive the demand for the market studied.

Competitive Landscape

The ethyl acetate market is partially consolidated in nature. Some of the major players of the market studied include INEOS, Sipchem, Celanese Corporation, and Eastman Chemical Company, among others.

Companies Mentioned:

– Celanese Corporation

– DAICEL CORPORATION

– Eastman Chemical Company

– INEOS

– Jiangsu Sopo (Group) Co., Ltd.

– Jubilant Life Sciences

– KAI CO., LTD.

– Sasol

– Sipchem

– Showa Denko K.K.

– Wuxi Baichuan Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd

– Yip Chemical Holdings Limited

– Linde plc (Praxair Technology, Inc.)

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand from the Flexible Packaging Industry

4.1.2 Stringent Regulatory Norms regarding Natural Leather Production

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Replacement of Conventional Coatings by Water-borne and High Solid Coatings

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Technological Snapshot

4.6 Feedstock Analysis

4.7 Import and Export Trends

4.8 Price Trends

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Adhesives and Sealants

5.1.2 Paints and Coatings

5.1.3 Pigments

5.1.4 Process Solvents

5.1.5 Intermediates

5.1.6 Other Applications

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Food and Beverage

5.2.2 Pharmaceuticals

5.2.3 Automotive

5.2.4 Artificial Leather

5.2.5 Packaging

5.2.6 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Celanese Corporation

6.4.2 DAICEL CORPORATION

6.4.3 Eastman Chemical Company

6.4.4 INEOS

6.4.5 Jiangsu Sopo (Group) Co., Ltd.

6.4.6 Jubilant Life Sciences

6.4.7 KAI CO., LTD.

6.4.8 Sasol

6.4.9 Sipchem

6.4.10 Showa Denko K.K.

6.4.11 Wuxi Baichuan Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd

6.4.12 Yip Chemical Holdings Limited

6.4.13 Linde plc (Praxair Technology, Inc.)

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Innovations in Production of Ethanol from Coal/Natural Gas

