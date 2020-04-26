Global eSports Market Study 2020: Rapid Growth By Riot Games, Electronic Arts Inc., HI-REZ STUDIOS, Activision, BLIZZARD ENTERTAINMENT

The Global eSports Market is expected to reach USD 3047.1 billion by 2025 from USD 779.4 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.58% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

In 2018, Riot Games launched a league of legends game from where it’s a gets more customer in the field of league champion.

In 2018, Electronics Arts launched anthem to increase the developers, executives and developers.

Key Market Segmentation: Global eSports Market

Major Geographical Segments Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa

By Revenue Streams

Media Rights (Subscription & Online Advertisement)

Tickets and Merchandise,

Sponsorship & Direct Advertisement, And

Publisher Fees

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing demand for video games and growing awareness about eSports.

Betting & fantasy site are increasing demand in eSports market.

Rising demand for investments from sponsors and advertisers.

Difficulty in managing all the fraudulent betting.

Lack of outdoor sports considerations.

Key Players

Riot Games, HI-REZ STUDIOS, INC. , Activision, BLIZZARD ENTERTAINMENT, INC. , Electronic Arts Inc., Activision Publishing, Inc., infinity ward, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., King.com, Vivendi, Bethesda Softworks LLC, Bungie, Inc, KONAMI, GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc, Kabam, Inc., Rovio Entertainment Corporation, Zynga Inc., GAMEVIL Inc. Wargaming Public , PandaScore, ESP.bet, Unikrn and many more.

