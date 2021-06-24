Global eSIM Market Analysis 2020-2026 By Size, Type, Application, Regional Outlook and Competitive Strategies

Report of Global eSIM Market is generated by Orbis Research providing the comprehensive study of the industry. Orbis Research is considering the year 2019 as a base year and forecast period for predicting the growth of the market is 2020-2026. Orbis Research is delivering the reports of market research on several categories by an organized method of judging the client, examining market supply, researching, struggle and demand, accompanied by integrating the feedback of the client.

Report of Global eSIM Market is providing the summarized study of several factors encouraging the growth of the market such as manufacturers, market size, type, regions and numerous applications. By using the report consumer can recognize the several dynamics that impact and govern the market. For any product, there are several companies playing their role in the market, some new, some established and some are planning to arrive in the Global eSIM Market. The report provides the complete study of the Global eSIM Market considering the approaches used by industrialists. There are some specific strategies used to safeguard their space in market and enduring the growth of business are the factors covered in the report. The report is describing the several types of eSIM Industry. Factors that are encouraging the growth of specific type of product category and factors that are motivating the status of the market. A comprehensive study of the eSIM Market is done to recognize the several applications of the features of products and usage. Report is providing the detailed study of the facts and figures, as readers are searching for the scope in market growth related to the category of the product. A report is also covering the details on market acquisitions, mergers and significant trends are influencing the growth of the market in the coming years.

Report of Global eSIM Market is providing a thorough study of several factors that are responsible for market growth and factors that can play a major role in the growth of the market in the forecast period. The report of Global eSIM Industry is delivering the detailed study on the basis of market revenue share, price and production occurred. The eSIM Market report provides the summary of the segmentation on the basis of region, considering the details of revenue and production pertaining to market.

The in-depth report on eSIM Market by Orbis Research provides readers with an overview of the market and assists consumers to study the other significant factors impacting the Global eSIM Market.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: eSIM Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of eSIM

1.2 eSIM Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global eSIM Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 IoT M2M-related eSIM

1.2.3 Consumer Wearable Device eSIM

1.2.4 Others

1.3 eSIM Segment by Application

1.3.1 eSIM Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Connected Cars

1.3.3 Laptops

1.3.4 Wearables

1.3.5 Smartphones

1.3.6 Tablets

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global eSIM Market by Region

1.4.1 Global eSIM Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.6 South Korea Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global eSIM Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global eSIM Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global eSIM Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global eSIM Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

Chapter Two: Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global eSIM Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global eSIM Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

2.4 Global eSIM Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers eSIM Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 eSIM Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 eSIM Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Chapter Three: Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of eSIM Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global eSIM Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global eSIM Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America eSIM Production

3.4.1 North America eSIM Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America eSIM Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe eSIM Production

3.5.1 Europe eSIM Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe eSIM Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China eSIM Production

3.6.1 China eSIM Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China eSIM Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan eSIM Production

3.7.1 Japan eSIM Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan eSIM Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.8 South Korea eSIM Production

3.8.1 South Korea eSIM Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.8.2 South Korea eSIM Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Chapter Four: Global eSIM Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global eSIM Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global eSIM Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global eSIM Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America eSIM Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe eSIM Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific eSIM Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America eSIM Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

Chapter Five: Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global eSIM Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global eSIM Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global eSIM Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global eSIM Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

Chapter Six: Global eSIM Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global eSIM Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global eSIM Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in eSIM Business

7.1 Gemalto

7.1.1 Gemalto eSIM Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Gemalto eSIM Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Gemalto eSIM Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Gemalto Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Stmicroelectronics

7.2.1 Stmicroelectronics eSIM Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Stmicroelectronics eSIM Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Stmicroelectronics eSIM Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Stmicroelectronics Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Infineon Technologies

7.3.1 Infineon Technologies eSIM Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Infineon Technologies eSIM Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Infineon Technologies eSIM Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Infineon Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 NXP Semiconductors

7.4.1 NXP Semiconductors eSIM Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 NXP Semiconductors eSIM Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 NXP Semiconductors eSIM Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 NXP Semiconductors Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Giesecke & Devrient

7.5.1 Giesecke & Devrient eSIM Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Giesecke & Devrient eSIM Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Giesecke & Devrient eSIM Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Giesecke & Devrient Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Deutsche Telekom

7.6.1 Deutsche Telekom eSIM Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Deutsche Telekom eSIM Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Deutsche Telekom eSIM Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Deutsche Telekom Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Telefonica

7.7.1 Telefonica eSIM Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Telefonica eSIM Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Telefonica eSIM Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Telefonica Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 NTT Docomo

7.8.1 NTT Docomo eSIM Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 NTT Docomo eSIM Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 NTT Docomo eSIM Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 NTT Docomo Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Singtel

7.9.1 Singtel eSIM Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Singtel eSIM Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Singtel eSIM Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Singtel Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Sierra Wireless

7.10.1 Sierra Wireless eSIM Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Sierra Wireless eSIM Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Sierra Wireless eSIM Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Sierra Wireless Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Apple

7.11.1 Apple eSIM Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Apple eSIM Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Apple eSIM Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Apple Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 AT&T

7.12.1 AT&T eSIM Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 AT&T eSIM Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 AT&T eSIM Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 AT&T Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 CLX Communications

7.13.1 CLX Communications eSIM Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 CLX Communications eSIM Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 CLX Communications eSIM Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 CLX Communications Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 Etisalat

7.14.1 Etisalat eSIM Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 Etisalat eSIM Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 Etisalat eSIM Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 Etisalat Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 Idemia

7.15.1 Idemia eSIM Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 Idemia eSIM Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 Idemia eSIM Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 Idemia Main Business and Markets Served

7.16 Jasper

7.16.1 Jasper eSIM Production Sites and Area Served

7.16.2 Jasper eSIM Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.16.3 Jasper eSIM Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.16.4 Jasper Main Business and Markets Served

7.17 Orange

7.17.1 Orange eSIM Production Sites and Area Served

7.17.2 Orange eSIM Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.17.3 Orange eSIM Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.17.4 Orange Main Business and Markets Served

7.18 Samsung Electronics

7.18.1 Samsung Electronics eSIM Production Sites and Area Served

7.18.2 Samsung Electronics eSIM Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.18.3 Samsung Electronics eSIM Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.18.4 Samsung Electronics Main Business and Markets Served

7.19 Telenor Connexion

7.19.1 Telenor Connexion eSIM Production Sites and Area Served

7.19.2 Telenor Connexion eSIM Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.19.3 Telenor Connexion eSIM Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.19.4 Telenor Connexion Main Business and Markets Served

7.20 Telit

7.20.1 Telit eSIM Production Sites and Area Served

7.20.2 Telit eSIM Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.20.3 Telit eSIM Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.20.4 Telit Main Business and Markets Served

7.21 Vodafone

7.21.1 Vodafone eSIM Production Sites and Area Served

7.21.2 Vodafone eSIM Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.21.3 Vodafone eSIM Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.21.4 Vodafone Main Business and Markets Served

7.22 China Uincom

7.22.1 China Uincom eSIM Production Sites and Area Served

7.22.2 China Uincom eSIM Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.22.3 China Uincom eSIM Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.22.4 China Uincom Main Business and Markets Served

7.23 China Mobile

7.23.1 China Mobile eSIM Production Sites and Area Served

7.23.2 China Mobile eSIM Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.23.3 China Mobile eSIM Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.23.4 China Mobile Main Business and Markets Served

Chapter Eight: eSIM Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 eSIM Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of eSIM

8.4 eSIM Industrial Chain Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 eSIM Distributors List

9.3 eSIM Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of eSIM (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of eSIM (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of eSIM (2021-2026)

11.4 Global eSIM Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America eSIM Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe eSIM Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China eSIM Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan eSIM Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.5 South Korea eSIM Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

Chapter Twelve: Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of eSIM

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of eSIM by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of eSIM by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of eSIM by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of eSIM

Chapter Thirteen: Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of eSIM by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of eSIM by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of eSIM by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of eSIM by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

