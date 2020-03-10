Global ESD Wrist Strap Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

Description

The global ESD Wrist Strap market was valued at $XX million in 2017, and Research analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2028.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for ESD Wrist Strap from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the ESD Wrist Strap market.

Leading players of ESD Wrist Strap including:

Rosewill

Vastar

Kingwin

Belkin

Calunce

CML Supply

Generic

Zitrades

Gikfun

Soucolor

Prokits Industries

iFixit

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Corded Wrist Strap

Cordless Wrist Strap

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Electronics Factory

Precision Instrument Laboratory

Personal Use

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 ESD Wrist Strap Market Overview

1.1 ESD Wrist Strap Definition

1.2 Global ESD Wrist Strap Market Size Status and Outlook (2013-2028)

1.3 Global ESD Wrist Strap Market Size Comparison by Region (2013-2028)

1.4 Global ESD Wrist Strap Market Size Comparison by Type (2013-2028)

1.5 Global ESD Wrist Strap Market Size Comparison by Application (2013-2028)

1.6 Global ESD Wrist Strap Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2013-2028)

1.7 ESD Wrist Strap Market Dynamics

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/ Expansion)

Chapter 2 ESD Wrist Strap Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global ESD Wrist Strap Sales and Market Share by Player (2016-2018)

2.2 Global ESD Wrist Strap Revenue and Market Share by Player (2016-2018)

2.3 Global ESD Wrist Strap Average Price by Player (2016-2018)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 ESD Wrist Strap Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global ESD Wrist Strap Market by Type

3.1.1 Corded Wrist Strap

3.1.2 Cordless Wrist Strap

3.2 Global ESD Wrist Strap Sales and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

3.3 Global ESD Wrist Strap Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

3.4 Global ESD Wrist Strap Average Price by Type (2013-2018)

3.5 Leading Players of ESD Wrist Strap by Type in 2017

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 ESD Wrist Strap Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global ESD Wrist Strap Market by Application

4.1.1 Electronics Factory

4.1.2 Precision Instrument Laboratory

4.1.3 Personal Use

4.2 Global ESD Wrist Strap Sales and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Leading Consumers of ESD Wrist Strap by Application in 2017

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter 5 ESD Wrist Strap Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global ESD Wrist Strap Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Channel

5.1.2 Distribution Channel

5.2 Global ESD Wrist Strap Sales and Market Share by Sales Channel (2013-2018)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of ESD Wrist Strap by Sales Channel in 2017

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

Chapter 6 ESD Wrist Strap Market Segment Analysis by Region

6.1 Global ESD Wrist Strap Market Size and CAGR by Region (2013-2028)

6.2 Global ESD Wrist Strap Sales and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

6.3 Global ESD Wrist Strap Revenue and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

6.4 North America

6.4.1 North America Market by Country

6.4.2 North America ESD Wrist Strap Market Share by Type

6.4.3 North America ESD Wrist Strap Market Share by Application

6.4.4 United States

6.4.5 Canada

6.4.6 Mexico

6.5 Europe

6.5.1 Europe Market by Country

6.5.2 Europe ESD Wrist Strap Market Share by Type

6.5.3 Europe ESD Wrist Strap Market Share by Application

6.5.4 Germany

6.5.5 UK

6.5.6 France

6.5.7 Italy

6.5.8 Russia

6.5.9 Spain

6.6 Asia-Pacific

6.6.1 Asia-Pacific Market by Country

6.6.2 Asia-Pacific ESD Wrist Strap Market Share by Type

6.6.3 Asia-Pacific ESD Wrist Strap Market Share by Application

6.6.4 China

6.6.5 Japan

6.6.6 Korea

6.6.7 India

6.6.8 Southeast Asia

6.6.9 Australia

6.7 South America

6.7.1 South America Market by Country

6.7.2 South America ESD Wrist Strap Market Share by Type in 2017

6.7.3 South America ESD Wrist Strap Market Share by Application in 2017

6.7.4 Brazil

6.7.5 Argentina

6.7.6 Colombia

6.7.7 Chile

6.8 Middle East & Africa

6.8.1 Middle East & Africa Market by Country

6.8.2 Middle East & Africa ESD Wrist Strap Market Share by Type

6.8.3 Middle East & Africa ESD Wrist Strap Market Share by Application

6.8.4 Egypt

6.8.5 Saudi Arabia

6.8.6 South Africa

6.8.7 Nigeria

6.9 Conclusion of Segment by Region

Chapter 7 Profile of Leading ESD Wrist Strap Players

7.1 Rosewill

7.1.1 Company Snapshot

7.1.2 Product/Business Offered

7.1.3 Business Performance (Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)

7.1.4 Strategy and SWOT Analysis

7.2 Vastar

7.3 Kingwin

7.4 Belkin

7.5 Calunce

7.6 CML Supply

7.7 Generic

7.8 Zitrades

7.9 Gikfun

7.10 Soucolor

7.11 Prokits Industries

7.12 iFixit

Chapter 8 Upstream and Downstream Analysis of ESD Wrist Strap

8.1 Industrial Chain of ESD Wrist Strap

8.2 Upstream of ESD Wrist Strap

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.2.4 Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.5 Manufacturing Process

8.3 Downstream of ESD Wrist Strap

8.3.1 Leading Distributors/Dealers of ESD Wrist Strap

8.3.2 Leading Consumers of ESD Wrist Strap

Chapter 9 Development Trend of ESD Wrist Strap (2018-2028)

9.1 Global ESD Wrist Strap Market Size (Sales and Revenue) Forecast (2018-2028)

9.2 Global ESD Wrist Strap Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Region (2018-2028)

9.3 Global ESD Wrist Strap Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Type (2018-2028)

9.4 Global ESD Wrist Strap Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Application (2018-2028)

9.5 Global ESD Wrist Strap Market Size Forecast by Sales Channel (2018-2028)

Chapter 10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.2 Data Sources

10.3 Disclaimer

10.4 Analysts Certification

