Global Enterprise WAN Market 2020 by Service Providers, Types, Application, Top Companies, Industry Size, Market Share, Growth Analysis & Forecast Analysis

An enterprise WAN is a corporate network that connects geographically dispersed users areas that could be anywhere in the world.
Enterprise WAN (Wide Area Network) securely and efficiently connects your various national or international sites within a single communications infrastructure. You and your employees can therefore communicate company-wide and access your data and applications anywhere, anytime.
In 2018, the global Enterprise WAN market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Enterprise WAN status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise WAN development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco
HP
Juniper
Huawei
Arista
Dell/EMC
Riverbed
NetScout
Extreme Networks
Velocloud
Viptela
Talari
Flatpipe
AT&T
NTT
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
SD-WAN
Traditional WAN
Market segment by Application, split into
SMEs
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Enterprise WAN status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Enterprise WAN development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enterprise WAN are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Enterprise WAN Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 SD-WAN
1.4.3 Traditional WAN
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Enterprise WAN Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 SMEs
1.5.3 Large Enterprises
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Enterprise WAN Market Size
2.2 Enterprise WAN Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Enterprise WAN Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Enterprise WAN Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Enterprise WAN Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Enterprise WAN Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Enterprise WAN Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Enterprise WAN Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Enterprise WAN Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Enterprise WAN Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Enterprise WAN Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Enterprise WAN Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Enterprise WAN Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Enterprise WAN Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Enterprise WAN Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Enterprise WAN Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Enterprise WAN Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Enterprise WAN Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Enterprise WAN Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Enterprise WAN Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Enterprise WAN Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Enterprise WAN Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Enterprise WAN Key Players in China
7.3 China Enterprise WAN Market Size by Type
7.4 China Enterprise WAN Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Enterprise WAN Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Enterprise WAN Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Enterprise WAN Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Enterprise WAN Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Enterprise WAN Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Enterprise WAN Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Enterprise WAN Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Enterprise WAN Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Enterprise WAN Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Enterprise WAN Key Players in India
10.3 India Enterprise WAN Market Size by Type
10.4 India Enterprise WAN Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Enterprise WAN Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Enterprise WAN Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Enterprise WAN Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Enterprise WAN Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Cisco
12.1.1 Cisco Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Enterprise WAN Introduction
12.1.4 Cisco Revenue in Enterprise WAN Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Cisco Recent Development
12.2 HP
12.2.1 HP Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Enterprise WAN Introduction
12.2.4 HP Revenue in Enterprise WAN Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 HP Recent Development
12.3 Juniper
12.3.1 Juniper Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Enterprise WAN Introduction
12.3.4 Juniper Revenue in Enterprise WAN Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Juniper Recent Development
12.4 Huawei
12.4.1 Huawei Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Enterprise WAN Introduction
12.4.4 Huawei Revenue in Enterprise WAN Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Huawei Recent Development
12.5 Arista
12.5.1 Arista Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Enterprise WAN Introduction
12.5.4 Arista Revenue in Enterprise WAN Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Arista Recent Development
12.6 Dell/EMC
12.6.1 Dell/EMC Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Enterprise WAN Introduction
12.6.4 Dell/EMC Revenue in Enterprise WAN Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Dell/EMC Recent Development
12.7 Riverbed
12.7.1 Riverbed Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Enterprise WAN Introduction
12.7.4 Riverbed Revenue in Enterprise WAN Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Riverbed Recent Development
12.8 NetScout
12.8.1 NetScout Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Enterprise WAN Introduction
12.8.4 NetScout Revenue in Enterprise WAN Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 NetScout Recent Development
12.9 Extreme Networks
12.9.1 Extreme Networks Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Enterprise WAN Introduction
12.9.4 Extreme Networks Revenue in Enterprise WAN Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Extreme Networks Recent Development
12.10 Velocloud
12.10.1 Velocloud Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Enterprise WAN Introduction
12.10.4 Velocloud Revenue in Enterprise WAN Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Velocloud Recent Development
12.11 Viptela
12.12 Talari
12.13 Flatpipe
12.14 Riverbed
12.15 AT&T
12.16 NTT
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
