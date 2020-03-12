Global Enterprise Storage Market 2020 by Various Types, End-Use Application, Major Players, Forecast 2025

The Global Enterprise Storage Market report also supports to increase economies with the product distribution and to select best way of growing business. The Enterprise Storage market report is designed with SWOT analysis, primary as well as secondary research methodologies, and the proper research techniques. Moreover, competitive landscape of the Enterprise Storage market also provides with a detailed strategic analysis of the manufacturer’s performance and business.

This report studies the global Enterprise Storage market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Enterprise Storage market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2224107

An enterprise storage system is a repository for business information or data for a period of time depending on end-user requirements. Enterprise users can access these data and share them through interconnected networks or online.

The network-attached storage (NAS) systems segment is the fastest growing market segment and will continue to grow during the forecast period. One of the major factors responsible for the market segment’s growth is the increasing adoption of storage media and demand for data backup.

In terms of regions, the Americas accounted for the maximum market share and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years. One of the major factors contributing to the market’s growth in the region is the construction of data centers in developing regions.

In 2017, the global Enterprise Storage market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Dell EMC

Hitachi Data Systems

HP

IBM

NetApp

American Megatrends

DataDirect Networks

Dot Hill

Fujitsu

imation

Lenovo

NEC

Netgear

nfina

Nimble Storage

Nimbus Data

Oracle

Overland Storage

Pure Storage

Samsung

SanDisk

Seagate

SolidFire

Tegile

Toshiba

Violin-memory

Western Digital

XIO Technologies

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

SAN Storage Systems

Network-Attached Storage Systems

DAS Systems

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Enterprise Storage in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enterprise Storage are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Enterprise Storage Manufacturers

Enterprise Storage Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Enterprise Storage Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Enterprise Storage market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-enterprise-storage-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

Table of Contents

Global Enterprise Storage Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Enterprise Storage

1.1 Enterprise Storage Market Overview

1.1.1 Enterprise Storage Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Enterprise Storage Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Enterprise Storage Market by Type

1.3.1 SAN Storage Systems

1.3.2 Network-Attached Storage Systems

1.3.3 DAS Systems

1.4 Enterprise Storage Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Large Enterprises

1.4.2 SMEs

Chapter Two: Global Enterprise Storage Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Enterprise Storage Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Dell EMC

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Enterprise Storage Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Hitachi Data Systems

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Enterprise Storage Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 HP

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Enterprise Storage Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 IBM

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Enterprise Storage Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 NetApp

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Enterprise Storage Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 American Megatrends

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Enterprise Storage Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 DataDirect Networks

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Enterprise Storage Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Dot Hill

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Enterprise Storage Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 Fujitsu

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Enterprise Storage Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 imation

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Enterprise Storage Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 Lenovo

3.12 NEC

3.13 Netgear

3.14 nfina

3.15 Nimble Storage

3.16 Nimbus Data

3.17 Oracle

3.18 Overland Storage

3.19 Pure Storage

3.20 Samsung

3.21 SanDisk

3.22 Seagate

3.23 SolidFire

3.24 Tegile

3.25 Toshiba

3.26 Violin-memory

3.27 Western Digital

3.28 XIO Technologies

Chapter Four: Global Enterprise Storage Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Enterprise Storage Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Enterprise Storage Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Enterprise Storage in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Enterprise Storage

Chapter Five: United States Enterprise Storage Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Enterprise Storage Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Enterprise Storage Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Enterprise Storage Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Six: Europe Enterprise Storage Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Enterprise Storage Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Enterprise Storage Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe Enterprise Storage Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Seven: China Enterprise Storage Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China Enterprise Storage Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 China Enterprise Storage Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 China Enterprise Storage Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: Japan Enterprise Storage Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Japan Enterprise Storage Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Japan Enterprise Storage Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 Japan Enterprise Storage Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia Enterprise Storage Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Southeast Asia Enterprise Storage Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Southeast Asia Enterprise Storage Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3 Southeast Asia Enterprise Storage Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Ten: India Enterprise Storage Development Status and Outlook

10.1 India Enterprise Storage Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 India Enterprise Storage Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 India Enterprise Storage Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Enterprise Storage Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.1.1 United States Enterprise Storage Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.2 Europe Enterprise Storage Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.3 China Enterprise Storage Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.4 Japan Enterprise Storage Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.5 Southeast Asia Enterprise Storage Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.6 India Enterprise Storage Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Enterprise Storage Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Enterprise Storage Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Twelve: Enterprise Storage Market Dynamics

12.1 Enterprise Storage Market Opportunities

12.2 Enterprise Storage Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Enterprise Storage Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Enterprise Storage Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2224107

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155