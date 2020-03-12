Global Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) Market 2020 | Consumer-Demand, Key Players, Applications, Growth and Opportunities 2025

The Global Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) Market report also supports to increase economies with the product distribution and to select best way of growing business. The Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) market report is designed with SWOT analysis, primary as well as secondary research methodologies, and the proper research techniques. Moreover, competitive landscape of the Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) market also provides with a detailed strategic analysis of the manufacturer’s performance and business.

This report studies the global Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Enterprise pipeline management solutions (EPMS) are primarily used in gas pipelines due to the increasing demand for natural gas as they are cleaner as compared to crude oil or coal. Due to the increasing gas prices, EPMS aids in enabling data integrity and proper validation of natural gas flow accounting. The increasing demanding for using clean fuel is boosting the investments in gas pipelines in the enterprise pipeline management solutions market.

The Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the gas enterprise pipeline management market due to expanding oil and gas industries. Also, Latin Americas is witnessing the discovery of new oil and gas fields. Development of new resources will focus on energy integration through pipelines to fulfill the demand for natural gas.

In 2017, the global Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Emerson

GE

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Yokogawa

Cisco

HCL Technologies

Honeywell

SAP

Wipro

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Gas Pipeline

Oil Pipeline

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) Manufacturers

Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS)

1.1 Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) Market Overview

1.1.1 Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) Market by Type

1.3.1 Gas Pipeline

1.3.2 Oil Pipeline

1.4 Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Large Enterprises

1.4.2 SMEs

Chapter Two: Global Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Emerson

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 GE

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Rockwell Automation

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Schneider Electric

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Yokogawa

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Cisco

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 HCL Technologies

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Honeywell

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 SAP

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 Wipro

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS)

Chapter Five: United States Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Six: Europe Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Seven: China Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 China Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 China Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: Japan Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Japan Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Japan Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 Japan Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Southeast Asia Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Southeast Asia Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3 Southeast Asia Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Ten: India Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) Development Status and Outlook

10.1 India Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 India Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 India Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.1.1 United States Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.2 Europe Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.3 China Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.4 Japan Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.5 Southeast Asia Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.6 India Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Twelve: Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) Market Dynamics

12.1 Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) Market Opportunities

12.2 Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions (EPMS) Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

