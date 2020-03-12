Global Enterprise NAS Market 2020 By Latest Technologies, Advancements, Various Services and Forecast 2025

The Global Enterprise NAS Market report also supports to increase economies with the product distribution and to select best way of growing business. The Enterprise NAS market report is designed with SWOT analysis, primary as well as secondary research methodologies, and the proper research techniques. Moreover, competitive landscape of the Enterprise NAS market also provides with a detailed strategic analysis of the manufacturer’s performance and business.

This report studies the global Enterprise NAS market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Enterprise NAS market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Network-attached storage (NAS) is a file-level computer data storage server connected to a computer network providing data access to a heterogeneous group of clients.

NAS allows multiple users access to the same file in a network. In an enterprise environment, NAS systems are used for backup, archiving, and disaster recovery of data. NAS systems can also function as a multimedia, database, or print server for SMEs.

In 2017, the global Enterprise NAS market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Dell EMC

Hewlett-Packard

IBM

Buffalo Technology

Hitachi Data Systems

Netgear

Oracle

NetApp

Seagate Technology

Western Digital

Synology

QNAP

Cisco Systems

Fujitsu

Lenovo

Quantum

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Backup

Archiving

Disaster Recovery

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Enterprise NAS in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enterprise NAS are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Enterprise NAS Manufacturers

Enterprise NAS Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Enterprise NAS Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Enterprise NAS market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

