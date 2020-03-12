Global Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market: Trend, Demand, Key-Players and Forecast with Detailed Analysis 2020-2025 | Orbis Research

The Global Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market report also supports to increase economies with the product distribution and to select best way of growing business. The Enterprise Mobility Solutions market report is designed with SWOT analysis, primary as well as secondary research methodologies, and the proper research techniques. Moreover, competitive landscape of the Enterprise Mobility Solutions market also provides with a detailed strategic analysis of the manufacturer’s performance and business.

This report studies the global Enterprise Mobility Solutions market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Enterprise Mobility Solutions market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

In 2017, the global Enterprise Mobility Solutions market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

International Business Machines (IBM)

Tata Consultancy Services

Accenture

Delloitte

Infosys

AT&T

Telefonica

Cisco

SAP SE

Honeywell

Verizon Communications

Wipro

Motorola Solutions

Atos

Intermec

Pricewaterhouse Coopers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Mobile Device Management (MDM)

Mobile Application Management (MAM)

Mobile Security Options

Mobile Content Management (MCM)

Telecom Expense Management (TEM)

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Enterprise Mobility Solutions in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enterprise Mobility Solutions are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Enterprise Mobility Solutions Manufacturers

Enterprise Mobility Solutions Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Enterprise Mobility Solutions Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Enterprise Mobility Solutions market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Enterprise Mobility Solutions

1.1 Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market Overview

1.1.1 Enterprise Mobility Solutions Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market by Type

1.3.1 Mobile Device Management (MDM)

1.3.2 Mobile Application Management (MAM)

1.3.3 Mobile Security Options

1.3.4 Mobile Content Management (MCM)

1.3.5 Telecom Expense Management (TEM)

1.4 Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Large Enterprises

1.4.2 SMEs

Chapter Two: Global Enterprise Mobility Solutions Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 International Business Machines (IBM)

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Enterprise Mobility Solutions Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Tata Consultancy Services

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Enterprise Mobility Solutions Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Accenture

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Enterprise Mobility Solutions Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Delloitte

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Enterprise Mobility Solutions Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Infosys

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Enterprise Mobility Solutions Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 AT&T

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Enterprise Mobility Solutions Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Telefonica

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Enterprise Mobility Solutions Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Cisco

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Enterprise Mobility Solutions Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 SAP SE

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Enterprise Mobility Solutions Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 Honeywell

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Enterprise Mobility Solutions Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 Verizon Communications

3.12 Wipro

3.13 Motorola Solutions

3.14 Atos

3.15 Intermec

3.16 Pricewaterhouse Coopers

Chapter Four: Global Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Enterprise Mobility Solutions in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Enterprise Mobility Solutions

Chapter Five: United States Enterprise Mobility Solutions Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Six: Europe Enterprise Mobility Solutions Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Seven: China Enterprise Mobility Solutions Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 China Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 China Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: Japan Enterprise Mobility Solutions Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Japan Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Japan Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 Japan Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia Enterprise Mobility Solutions Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Southeast Asia Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Southeast Asia Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3 Southeast Asia Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Ten: India Enterprise Mobility Solutions Development Status and Outlook

10.1 India Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 India Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 India Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.1.1 United States Enterprise Mobility Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.2 Europe Enterprise Mobility Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.3 China Enterprise Mobility Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.4 Japan Enterprise Mobility Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.5 Southeast Asia Enterprise Mobility Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.6 India Enterprise Mobility Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Twelve: Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market Dynamics

12.1 Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market Opportunities

12.2 Enterprise Mobility Solutions Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

