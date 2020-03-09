Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025

In 2017, the global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance market size was 23900 million US$ and it is expected to reach 63900 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 13.1% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance development in United States, Europe and China.

Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance is a discipline that aims to synchronize information and activity across governance.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2318449

Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance can function more effectively, realize the effective information sharing and reporting activities more effectively and to avoid waste of overlap.

The key players covered in this study

SAP

Thomson Reuters

Wolters Kluwer

MetricStream

Bwise

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Audit Management

Compliance Management

Risk Management

Policy Management

Incident Management

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Construction & Engineering

Energy & Utilities

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail & Consumer Goods

Telecom & IT

Transportation & Logistics

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-enterprise-governance-risk-and-compliance-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Audit Management

1.4.3 Compliance Management

1.4.4 Risk Management

1.4.5 Policy Management

1.4.6 Incident Management

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Construction & Engineering

1.5.4 Energy & Utilities

1.5.5 Government

1.5.6 Healthcare

1.5.7 Manufacturing

1.5.8 Retail & Consumer Goods

1.5.9 Telecom & IT

1.5.10 Transportation & Logistics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Size

2.2 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Key Players in China

7.3 China Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Size by Type

7.4 China Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Key Players in India

10.3 India Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Size by Type

10.4 India Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 SAP

12.1.1 SAP Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Introduction

12.1.4 SAP Revenue in Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 SAP Recent Development

12.2 Thomson Reuters

12.2.1 Thomson Reuters Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Introduction

12.2.4 Thomson Reuters Revenue in Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Thomson Reuters Recent Development

12.3 Wolters Kluwer

12.3.1 Wolters Kluwer Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Introduction

12.3.4 Wolters Kluwer Revenue in Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Wolters Kluwer Recent Development

12.4 MetricStream

12.4.1 MetricStream Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Introduction

12.4.4 MetricStream Revenue in Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 MetricStream Recent Development

12.5 Bwise

12.5.1 Bwise Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Introduction

12.5.4 Bwise Revenue in Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Bwise Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2318449

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155