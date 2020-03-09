Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025

In 2017, the global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance market size was 23900 million US$ and it is expected to reach 63900 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 13.1% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance development in United States, Europe and China.
Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance is a discipline that aims to synchronize information and activity across governance.
Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance can function more effectively, realize the effective information sharing and reporting activities more effectively and to avoid waste of overlap.
The key players covered in this study
SAP
Thomson Reuters
Wolters Kluwer
MetricStream
Bwise
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Audit Management
Compliance Management
Risk Management
Policy Management
Incident Management
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Construction & Engineering
Energy & Utilities
Government
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Retail & Consumer Goods
Telecom & IT
Transportation & Logistics
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Audit Management
1.4.3 Compliance Management
1.4.4 Risk Management
1.4.5 Policy Management
1.4.6 Incident Management
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Construction & Engineering
1.5.4 Energy & Utilities
1.5.5 Government
1.5.6 Healthcare
1.5.7 Manufacturing
1.5.8 Retail & Consumer Goods
1.5.9 Telecom & IT
1.5.10 Transportation & Logistics
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Size
2.2 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Key Players in China
7.3 China Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Size by Type
7.4 China Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Key Players in India
10.3 India Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Size by Type
10.4 India Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 SAP
12.1.1 SAP Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Introduction
12.1.4 SAP Revenue in Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 SAP Recent Development
12.2 Thomson Reuters
12.2.1 Thomson Reuters Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Introduction
12.2.4 Thomson Reuters Revenue in Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Thomson Reuters Recent Development
12.3 Wolters Kluwer
12.3.1 Wolters Kluwer Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Introduction
12.3.4 Wolters Kluwer Revenue in Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Wolters Kluwer Recent Development
12.4 MetricStream
12.4.1 MetricStream Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Introduction
12.4.4 MetricStream Revenue in Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 MetricStream Recent Development
12.5 Bwise
12.5.1 Bwise Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Introduction
12.5.4 Bwise Revenue in Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Bwise Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
