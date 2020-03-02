Global Enterprise Collaboration Service Market 2020 by Trends, Competitive Strategies, End-Users, Technology Advancements, High Demand, Stupendous Growth and Top Competitor Analysis till 2025

Enterprise collaboration combines a number of tools, Internet, extranets and other networks as needed to support enterprise-wide communications, such as sharing documents, enterprise email systems, videoconferencing, project management tools and others.

In 2018, the global Enterprise Collaboration Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Enterprise Collaboration Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise Collaboration Service development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco

IBM

Microsoft

Nokia Networks

Unify

HP

Mitel

Polycom

Fuze

8×8

ShoreTel

Cafex

Tropo

Vonage

Atlassian

GENBAND

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services (Consulting, Integration, and Maintenance)

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking

Financial Services and Insurance

Retail

Healthcare

Government

Information Technology

Media and Entertainment

Education

Transportation and Manufacturing

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Enterprise Collaboration Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Enterprise Collaboration Service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enterprise Collaboration Service are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Enterprise Collaboration Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Hardware

1.4.3 Software

1.4.4 Services (Consulting, Integration, and Maintenance)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Enterprise Collaboration Service Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Banking

1.5.3 Financial Services and Insurance

1.5.4 Retail

1.5.5 Healthcare

1.5.6 Government

1.5.7 Information Technology

1.5.8 Media and Entertainment

1.5.9 Education

1.5.10 Transportation and Manufacturing

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Enterprise Collaboration Service Market Size

2.2 Enterprise Collaboration Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Enterprise Collaboration Service Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Enterprise Collaboration Service Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Enterprise Collaboration Service Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Enterprise Collaboration Service Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Enterprise Collaboration Service Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Enterprise Collaboration Service Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Enterprise Collaboration Service Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Enterprise Collaboration Service Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Enterprise Collaboration Service Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Enterprise Collaboration Service Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Enterprise Collaboration Service Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Enterprise Collaboration Service Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Enterprise Collaboration Service Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Enterprise Collaboration Service Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Enterprise Collaboration Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Enterprise Collaboration Service Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Enterprise Collaboration Service Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Enterprise Collaboration Service Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Enterprise Collaboration Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Enterprise Collaboration Service Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Enterprise Collaboration Service Key Players in China

7.3 China Enterprise Collaboration Service Market Size by Type

7.4 China Enterprise Collaboration Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Enterprise Collaboration Service Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Enterprise Collaboration Service Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Enterprise Collaboration Service Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Enterprise Collaboration Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Enterprise Collaboration Service Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Enterprise Collaboration Service Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Enterprise Collaboration Service Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Enterprise Collaboration Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Enterprise Collaboration Service Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Enterprise Collaboration Service Key Players in India

10.3 India Enterprise Collaboration Service Market Size by Type

10.4 India Enterprise Collaboration Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Enterprise Collaboration Service Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Enterprise Collaboration Service Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Enterprise Collaboration Service Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Enterprise Collaboration Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Cisco

12.1.1 Cisco Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Enterprise Collaboration Service Introduction

12.1.4 Cisco Revenue in Enterprise Collaboration Service Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Cisco Recent Development

12.2 IBM

12.2.1 IBM Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Enterprise Collaboration Service Introduction

12.2.4 IBM Revenue in Enterprise Collaboration Service Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 IBM Recent Development

12.3 Microsoft

12.3.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Enterprise Collaboration Service Introduction

12.3.4 Microsoft Revenue in Enterprise Collaboration Service Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.4 Nokia Networks

12.4.1 Nokia Networks Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Enterprise Collaboration Service Introduction

12.4.4 Nokia Networks Revenue in Enterprise Collaboration Service Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Nokia Networks Recent Development

12.5 Unify

12.5.1 Unify Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Enterprise Collaboration Service Introduction

12.5.4 Unify Revenue in Enterprise Collaboration Service Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Unify Recent Development

12.6 HP

12.6.1 HP Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Enterprise Collaboration Service Introduction

12.6.4 HP Revenue in Enterprise Collaboration Service Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 HP Recent Development

12.7 Mitel

12.7.1 Mitel Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Enterprise Collaboration Service Introduction

12.7.4 Mitel Revenue in Enterprise Collaboration Service Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Mitel Recent Development

12.8 Polycom

12.8.1 Polycom Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Enterprise Collaboration Service Introduction

12.8.4 Polycom Revenue in Enterprise Collaboration Service Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Polycom Recent Development

12.9 Fuze

12.9.1 Fuze Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Enterprise Collaboration Service Introduction

12.9.4 Fuze Revenue in Enterprise Collaboration Service Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Fuze Recent Development

12.10 8×8

12.10.1 8xChapter Eight: Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Enterprise Collaboration Service Introduction

12.10.4 8xChapter Eight: Revenue in Enterprise Collaboration Service Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 8xChapter Eight: Recent Development

12.11 ShoreTel

12.12 Cafex

12.13 Tropo

12.14 Vonage

12.15 Atlassian

12.16 GENBAND

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

