Global Enterprise 2. 0 Technologies Market Size and Share By Advanced Technologies, Growth, Sales-Revenue, Demands by 2020-2025

In 2017, the global Enterprise 2.0 Technologies market size was 1020 million US$ and it is expected to reach 23300 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 47.8% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Enterprise 2.0 Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise 2.0 Technologies development in United States, Europe and China.

Enterprise 2.0 Technologies is 2.0 times of enterprise innovation form, through mobile technology as a representative of cloud computing, Internet of things such as a new generation of information technology tools and SNS, social media as a representative of social tool application.

An enhanced Customer Experience by Enterprise 2.0 techniques had technologies as the essential foundational building blocks of the operational customer experience.Growing prevalence on the internet will shape customer expectations of use.

The key players covered in this study

BEA

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

SAP

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Homegrown

Free

Purchased

Market segment by Application, split into

Electronics

Industrial

Media

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Enterprise 2.0 Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Enterprise 2.0 Technologies development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enterprise 2.0 Technologies are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Homegrown

1.4.3 Free

1.4.4 Purchased

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Electronics

1.5.3 Industrial

1.5.4 Media

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Market Size

2.2 Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Key Players in China

7.3 China Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Market Size by Type

7.4 China Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Key Players in India

10.3 India Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Market Size by Type

10.4 India Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 BEA

12.1.1 BEA Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Introduction

12.1.4 BEA Revenue in Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 BEA Recent Development

12.2 IBM

12.2.1 IBM Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Introduction

12.2.4 IBM Revenue in Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 IBM Recent Development

12.3 Microsoft

12.3.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Introduction

12.3.4 Microsoft Revenue in Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.4 Oracle

12.4.1 Oracle Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Introduction

12.4.4 Oracle Revenue in Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.5 SAP

12.5.1 SAP Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Introduction

12.5.4 SAP Revenue in Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 SAP Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

