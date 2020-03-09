Global Engineering Software Market Overview, Leading Player, Application, Trends Analysis & Forecast to 2025

In 2017, the global Engineering Software market size was 25800 million US$ and it is expected to reach 70000 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 13.3% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Engineering Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Engineering Software development in United States, Europe and China.

Engineering Software is reading Engineering calculation results, the dive to the user specified in the figure, the automatically generated structure construction drawing detail drawing Software.

Engineering Software design idea is automatically replaced engineer manual labor, greatly enhancing the working efficiency of the engineer, reduce design cost and shorten the design cycle.

The key players covered in this study

Autodesk

Bentley Systems

Dassault Systems

IBM

Geometric

Siemens PLM Software

SAP

Ansys

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Computer-Aided Designing (CAD) Software

Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) Software

Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM) Software

Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) Software

Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Design Automation

Plant Design

Product Design & Testing

Drafting & 3D Modeling

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Engineering Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Engineering Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Engineering Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Engineering Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Computer-Aided Designing (CAD) Software

1.4.3 Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) Software

1.4.4 Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM) Software

1.4.5 Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) Software

1.4.6 Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Engineering Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Design Automation

1.5.3 Plant Design

1.5.4 Product Design & Testing

1.5.5 Drafting & 3D Modeling

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Engineering Software Market Size

2.2 Engineering Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Engineering Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Engineering Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Engineering Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Engineering Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Engineering Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Engineering Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Engineering Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Engineering Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Engineering Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Engineering Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Engineering Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Engineering Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Engineering Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Engineering Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Engineering Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Engineering Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Engineering Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Engineering Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Engineering Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Engineering Software Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Engineering Software Key Players in China

7.3 China Engineering Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China Engineering Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Engineering Software Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Engineering Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Engineering Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Engineering Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Engineering Software Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Engineering Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Engineering Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Engineering Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Engineering Software Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Engineering Software Key Players in India

10.3 India Engineering Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India Engineering Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Engineering Software Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Engineering Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Engineering Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Engineering Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Autodesk

12.1.1 Autodesk Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Engineering Software Introduction

12.1.4 Autodesk Revenue in Engineering Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Autodesk Recent Development

12.2 Bentley Systems

12.2.1 Bentley Systems Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Engineering Software Introduction

12.2.4 Bentley Systems Revenue in Engineering Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Bentley Systems Recent Development

12.3 Dassault Systems

12.3.1 Dassault Systems Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Engineering Software Introduction

12.3.4 Dassault Systems Revenue in Engineering Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Dassault Systems Recent Development

12.4 IBM

12.4.1 IBM Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Engineering Software Introduction

12.4.4 IBM Revenue in Engineering Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 IBM Recent Development

12.5 Geometric

12.5.1 Geometric Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Engineering Software Introduction

12.5.4 Geometric Revenue in Engineering Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Geometric Recent Development

12.6 Siemens PLM Software

12.6.1 Siemens PLM Software Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Engineering Software Introduction

12.6.4 Siemens PLM Software Revenue in Engineering Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Siemens PLM Software Recent Development

12.7 SAP

12.7.1 SAP Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Engineering Software Introduction

12.7.4 SAP Revenue in Engineering Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 SAP Recent Development

12.8 Ansys

12.8.1 Ansys Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Engineering Software Introduction

12.8.4 Ansys Revenue in Engineering Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Ansys Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

