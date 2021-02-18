Global Engineering Plastics Market 2020 Competitive Insights – BASF, Covestro, Celanese Corporation, Dupont, Solvay, LG Chem, Sabic, Evonik Industries

The global market for engineering plastics is currently growing strongly due to increasing demand from end-use industries, particularly the automotive and transport and electrical and electronic products. These end-users should also stimulate growth in the coming years. The growth of engineering plastics market will be driven by the expansion of applications in the automotive, electronics, construction and medical products. One of the most dynamic areas of engineering plastics is the use of PC glazing windshield, reducing a significant amount of weight a vehicle. Demand for engineering plastics is also high in the electrical and electronics industry due to the sales increase of devices ranging from television boxes and iron to refrigerators where engineering plastics are widely used. Engineering plastics are widely used in the packaging industry due to the convenience and ease of use. Engineering plastics are an integral part of manufacturing of consumer devices. Thus, growth in various end-use industries leads to the increasing demand for engineering plastics.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The prominent players in the global Engineering Plastics market are:

BASF, Covestro, Celanese Corporation, Dupont, Solvay, LG Chem, Sabic, Evonik Industries, Lanxess, Mitsubishi Engineering and Other.

BASF plans to build an engineering plastics compounding plant and a thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) plant at the company’s proposed integrated chemical production (“Verbund”) site in Zhanjiang, China. These will be the first production plants to come onstream at the site. By 2022, the new engineering plastics compounding plant will supply an additional capacity of 60,000 metric tons per year of BASF engineering plastics compounds in China. This will bring the total BASF capacity of these products in Asia Pacific to 290,000 metric tons per year. As part of the company’s plan to implement a comprehensive smart manufacturing concept at the Verbund site based on cutting-edge technologies, the new plants will utilize automated packaging, high-tech control systems, and automated guided vehicles.

BASF signed the first Memorandum of Understanding for the Verbund site with the Guangdong Provincial Government in Berlin in July 2018, and in January 2019 the company signed a Framework Agreement setting out further details of the plan. The Verbund site in Guangdong would be BASF’s largest investment, estimated up to US$10 billion upon completion, and would be operated under the sole responsibility of BASF. The integrated value chain will connect upstream and downstream plants from basic chemicals to more consumer-oriented products and solutions, serving growth sectors like consumer goods or transportation. The site would ultimately be the third-largest BASF site worldwide, following Ludwigshafen, Germany, and Antwerp, Belgium.

Market segment by Types

Automotive & transportation

Electrical & electronics

Industrial & machinery

Packaging

Consumer appliances

Other applications

Market segment by Application

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Polyamide (PA)

Polycarbonate (PC)

Thermoplastic polyesters (PET/PBT)

Polyacetals (POM)

Fluoropolymers

Others

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in the last five years are identified.The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches.

Following are major Table of Content of Engineering Plastics Industry:

Engineering Plastics Market Sales Overview.

Engineering Plastics Market Sales Competition by Manufacturers.

Engineering Plastics Market Sales Analysis by Region.

Engineering Plastics Market Sales Analysis by Type.

Engineering Plastics Market Analysis by Application.

Engineering Plastics Market -Manufacturers Analysis.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2018 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

