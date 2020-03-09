Global Energy Retrofits Systems Market 2020: Split by Product Types, with Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share Analysis during the Forecast Year 2025

In 2017, the global Energy Retrofits Systems market size was 20200 million US$ and it is expected to reach 45100 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.6% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Energy Retrofits Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Energy Retrofits Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
Energy retrofits refer to the revamping of existing buildings to reduce their overall energy consumption and GHG emissions.
With energy costs rising, consumers from residential, commercial, and public buildings are increasingly taking measures to enhance energy efficiency of their buildings,this has led to the concept of energy retrofits.
The key players covered in this study
Daikin
Orion Energy Systems
Siemens Building Technologies
E.ON Energy Services
Ameresco
Energy Retrofit
Eaton
Chevron Energy Solutions
Philips Lighting
Trane
Wahaso
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hvac and Controls
Insulation and Glazing
Lighting and Controls
Water Heating
Market segment by Application, split into
Residential
Commercial
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Energy Retrofits Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Energy Retrofits Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Energy Retrofits Systems are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Energy Retrofits Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Hvac and Controls
1.4.3 Insulation and Glazing
1.4.4 Lighting and Controls
1.4.5 Water Heating
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Energy Retrofits Systems Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Residential
1.5.3 Commercial
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Energy Retrofits Systems Market Size
2.2 Energy Retrofits Systems Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Energy Retrofits Systems Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Energy Retrofits Systems Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Energy Retrofits Systems Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Energy Retrofits Systems Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Energy Retrofits Systems Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Energy Retrofits Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Energy Retrofits Systems Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Energy Retrofits Systems Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Energy Retrofits Systems Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Energy Retrofits Systems Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Energy Retrofits Systems Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Energy Retrofits Systems Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Energy Retrofits Systems Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Energy Retrofits Systems Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Energy Retrofits Systems Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Energy Retrofits Systems Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Energy Retrofits Systems Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Energy Retrofits Systems Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Energy Retrofits Systems Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Energy Retrofits Systems Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Energy Retrofits Systems Key Players in China
7.3 China Energy Retrofits Systems Market Size by Type
7.4 China Energy Retrofits Systems Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Energy Retrofits Systems Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Energy Retrofits Systems Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Energy Retrofits Systems Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Energy Retrofits Systems Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Energy Retrofits Systems Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Energy Retrofits Systems Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Energy Retrofits Systems Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Energy Retrofits Systems Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Energy Retrofits Systems Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Energy Retrofits Systems Key Players in India
10.3 India Energy Retrofits Systems Market Size by Type
10.4 India Energy Retrofits Systems Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Energy Retrofits Systems Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Energy Retrofits Systems Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Energy Retrofits Systems Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Energy Retrofits Systems Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Daikin
12.1.1 Daikin Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Energy Retrofits Systems Introduction
12.1.4 Daikin Revenue in Energy Retrofits Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Daikin Recent Development
12.2 Orion Energy Systems
12.2.1 Orion Energy Systems Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Energy Retrofits Systems Introduction
12.2.4 Orion Energy Systems Revenue in Energy Retrofits Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Orion Energy Systems Recent Development
12.3 Siemens Building Technologies
12.3.1 Siemens Building Technologies Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Energy Retrofits Systems Introduction
12.3.4 Siemens Building Technologies Revenue in Energy Retrofits Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Siemens Building Technologies Recent Development
12.4 E.ON Energy Services
12.4.1 E.ON Energy Services Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Energy Retrofits Systems Introduction
12.4.4 E.ON Energy Services Revenue in Energy Retrofits Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 E.ON Energy Services Recent Development
12.5 Ameresco
12.5.1 Ameresco Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Energy Retrofits Systems Introduction
12.5.4 Ameresco Revenue in Energy Retrofits Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Ameresco Recent Development
12.6 Energy Retrofit
12.6.1 Energy Retrofit Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Energy Retrofits Systems Introduction
12.6.4 Energy Retrofit Revenue in Energy Retrofits Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Energy Retrofit Recent Development
12.7 Eaton
12.7.1 Eaton Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Energy Retrofits Systems Introduction
12.7.4 Eaton Revenue in Energy Retrofits Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Eaton Recent Development
12.8 Chevron Energy Solutions
12.8.1 Chevron Energy Solutions Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Energy Retrofits Systems Introduction
12.8.4 Chevron Energy Solutions Revenue in Energy Retrofits Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Chevron Energy Solutions Recent Development
12.9 Philips Lighting
12.9.1 Philips Lighting Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Energy Retrofits Systems Introduction
12.9.4 Philips Lighting Revenue in Energy Retrofits Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Philips Lighting Recent Development
12.10 Trane
12.10.1 Trane Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Energy Retrofits Systems Introduction
12.10.4 Trane Revenue in Energy Retrofits Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Trane Recent Development
12.11 Wahaso
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
