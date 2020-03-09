Global Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market 2020: Industry and Geography Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025

In 2017, the global Energy Management Systems (EMS) market size was 33300 million US$ and it is expected to reach 99700 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 14.7% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Energy Management Systems (EMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Energy Management Systems (EMS) development in United States, Europe and China.

Energy Management Systems (EMS) is to help industrial production enterprises to expand production at the same time, reasonable plan and use energy, reducing energy consumption per unit product, improve the economic benefit of information control system.

Energy has become an indispensable to human society, basic elements, reasonable layout configuration and control function can significantly improve energy facilities and energy utilization efficiency and reduce costs.

The key players covered in this study

Honeywell

Siemens

Schneider Electrical

GE

C3 Energy

GridPoint

Johnson Controls

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

IEMS

BEMS

HEMS

Market segment by Application, split into

Power & Energy

Telecom & IT

Manufacturing

Retail & Offices

Healthcare

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Energy Management Systems (EMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Energy Management Systems (EMS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Energy Management Systems (EMS) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

