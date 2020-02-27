Global Endoscopy Devices Market projected to reach $45,389.62 million by CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2026

The global endoscopy devices market was valued at $30,011.13 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $45,389.62 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2026.

Endoscopy is a process of visualizing internal organs using an endoscope. These endoscopes are equipped with a thin and flexible tube along with a camera on the tip through which the lining of the esophagus, stomach, duodenum and others can be visualized. These endoscopy devices can be used either for disease diagnosis or therapeutic surgeries. A cutting tool is attached to the end of the endoscope and subsequently the apparatus can be used to perform surgery.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00021299

The global endoscopy devices market is anticipated to experience significant growth during the forecast period due to technological advancements and rise in prevalence rate of diseases that require endoscopy devices. In addition, favorable FDA approvals & reimbursement policies in developed economies, surge in patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries and shorter recovery time & minimal postoperative complications further drive the growth of the global endoscopy devices market.

However, dearth of trained physicians & endoscopists and infections caused by few endoscopes restrict the growth of the market. On the contrary, unmet medical demands in developing countries are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

Key Players: HOYA Corporation Olympus Corporation Stryker Corporation Boston Scientific Corporation Fujifilm Holdings Corporation CONMED Corporation Medtronic Plc. Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG

The global endoscopy devices market is segmented into product, hygiene, application, end user and region. Depending on product, the global market is categorized into endoscopy devices (endoscopes), mechanical endoscopic equipment, visualization & documentation systems, accessories and others. The endoscopy devices segment is further classified into rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, capsule endoscopes and robot-assisted endoscope.

The accessories segment is further segmented into biopsy valves, over tubes, mouth pieces, surgical dissectors, needle holders & needle forceps, cleaning brushes, light cables and other accessories. The other endoscopy equipment is further fragmented into insufflators, endoscopy fluid management systems and other electronic endoscopy equipment.

Depending on hygiene, the market is segregated into single-use, reprocessing and sterilization. The applications covered in the study include bronchoscopy, arthroscopy, laparoscopy, urology endoscopy, neuroendoscopy, gastrointestinal endoscopy, gynecology endoscopy, ENT endoscopy and others. On the basis of end user, the market is classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers & clinics and others. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Major highlights of this research report:

In-depth analysis of the degree of competition across the globe.

Global Endoscopy Devices Market analysis through industry analysis tools such as SWOT and Porter’s five analysis.

Detailed elaboration on global market value, volume, and penetration.

Global Endoscopy Devices Market growth projections.

Detailed description on development policies and plans.

Analytical study on drivers, restraints, opportunities, hindrances, inadequacies, challenges and strengths

Get Complete [email protected]: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/reports-amr/global-endoscopy-devices-market

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Global Endoscopy Devices Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Porters Five Force Analysis

6 Global Endoscopy Devices Market Segmentation

7 Global Endoscopy Devices Market Effect Factors Analysis

8 Competition by Manufacturers

9 Key Developments

10 Company Profiling

Contact Us:

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

About Premiummarketinsights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.