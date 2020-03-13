Global EMS-ODM Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global EMS-ODM status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the EMS-ODM development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global EMS-ODM market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Foxconn

Flex

Jabil

Sanmina

Celestica

ASE Group

Benchmark

Plexus

Venture

FIH Mobile

SIIX

SFO

AVALON

Kaynes

Centum

Bangalore

Rangsons

Pegatron

Quanta Computer

Compal Electronics

Wistron

Inventec

Lite-On Technology

Cal-Comp Electronics & Communications

Qisda Corporation

MiTAC Holdings

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

EMS

ODM

Market segment by Application, split into

Electronic Product

Medical Instruments

Automobile Industry

Communications Industry

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global EMS-ODM status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the EMS-ODM development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of EMS-ODM are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global EMS-ODM Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 EMS

1.4.3 ODM

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global EMS-ODM Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Electronic Product

1.5.3 Medical Instruments

1.5.4 Automobile Industry

1.5.5 Communications Industry

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 EMS-ODM Market Size

2.2 EMS-ODM Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 EMS-ODM Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 EMS-ODM Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 EMS-ODM Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global EMS-ODM Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global EMS-ODM Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global EMS-ODM Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 EMS-ODM Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players EMS-ODM Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into EMS-ODM Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global EMS-ODM Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global EMS-ODM Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States EMS-ODM Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 EMS-ODM Key Players in United States

5.3 United States EMS-ODM Market Size by Type

5.4 United States EMS-ODM Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe EMS-ODM Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 EMS-ODM Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe EMS-ODM Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe EMS-ODM Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China EMS-ODM Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 EMS-ODM Key Players in China

7.3 China EMS-ODM Market Size by Type

7.4 China EMS-ODM Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan EMS-ODM Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 EMS-ODM Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan EMS-ODM Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan EMS-ODM Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia EMS-ODM Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 EMS-ODM Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia EMS-ODM Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia EMS-ODM Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India EMS-ODM Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 EMS-ODM Key Players in India

10.3 India EMS-ODM Market Size by Type

10.4 India EMS-ODM Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America EMS-ODM Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 EMS-ODM Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America EMS-ODM Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America EMS-ODM Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Foxconn

12.1.1 Foxconn Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 EMS-ODM Introduction

12.1.4 Foxconn Revenue in EMS-ODM Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Foxconn Recent Development

12.2 Flex

12.2.1 Flex Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 EMS-ODM Introduction

12.2.4 Flex Revenue in EMS-ODM Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Flex Recent Development

12.3 Jabil

12.3.1 Jabil Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 EMS-ODM Introduction

12.3.4 Jabil Revenue in EMS-ODM Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Jabil Recent Development

12.4 Sanmina

12.4.1 Sanmina Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 EMS-ODM Introduction

12.4.4 Sanmina Revenue in EMS-ODM Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Sanmina Recent Development

12.5 Celestica

12.5.1 Celestica Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 EMS-ODM Introduction

12.5.4 Celestica Revenue in EMS-ODM Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Celestica Recent Development

12.6 ASE Group

12.6.1 ASE Group Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 EMS-ODM Introduction

12.6.4 ASE Group Revenue in EMS-ODM Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 ASE Group Recent Development

12.7 Benchmark

12.7.1 Benchmark Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 EMS-ODM Introduction

12.7.4 Benchmark Revenue in EMS-ODM Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Benchmark Recent Development

12.8 Plexus

12.8.1 Plexus Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 EMS-ODM Introduction

12.8.4 Plexus Revenue in EMS-ODM Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Plexus Recent Development

12.9 Venture

12.9.1 Venture Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 EMS-ODM Introduction

12.9.4 Venture Revenue in EMS-ODM Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Venture Recent Development

12.10 FIH Mobile

12.10.1 FIH Mobile Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 EMS-ODM Introduction

12.10.4 FIH Mobile Revenue in EMS-ODM Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 FIH Mobile Recent Development

12.11 SIIX

12.12 SFO

12.13 AVALON

12.14 Kaynes

12.15 Centum

12.16 Bangalore

12.17 Rangsons

12.18 Pegatron

12.19 Quanta Computer

12.20 Compal Electronics

12.21 Wistron

12.22 Inventec

12.23 Lite-On Technology

12.24 Cal-Comp Electronics & Communications

12.25 Qisda Corporation

12.26 MiTAC Holdings

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

