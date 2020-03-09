Global Emission Trading Schemes Market 2020 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

In 2017, the global Emission Trading Schemes market size was 1260 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2240 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.5% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Emission Trading Schemes status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Emission Trading Schemes development in United States, Europe and China.
Emission Trading Schemes are market-based approach to controlling pollution by providing economic incentives for achieving reductions in the emissions of pollutants.
Rising environmental concerns over increasing emission levels is expected to drive the market for emission trading schemes over the forecast period.
The key players covered in this study
Carbon TradeXchange
Orbeo
Carbonica
RBC Capital Markets
Ecosur Afrique
Delphi Group
Total
British Petroleum
BNP Paribas
Chevron
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
International Carbon Markets
Legislated Mandatory Emissions trading schemes
Proposed Emissions Trading Schemes
Market segment by Application, split into
Energy
Manufacturing
Forestry Industry
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Emission Trading Schemes are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
