Global Emission Trading Schemes Market 2020 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

In 2017, the global Emission Trading Schemes market size was 1260 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2240 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.5% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Emission Trading Schemes status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Emission Trading Schemes development in United States, Europe and China.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2318377

Emission Trading Schemes are market-based approach to controlling pollution by providing economic incentives for achieving reductions in the emissions of pollutants.

Rising environmental concerns over increasing emission levels is expected to drive the market for emission trading schemes over the forecast period.

The key players covered in this study

Carbon TradeXchange

Orbeo

Carbonica

RBC Capital Markets

Ecosur Afrique

Delphi Group

Total

British Petroleum

BNP Paribas

Chevron

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

International Carbon Markets

Legislated Mandatory Emissions trading schemes

Proposed Emissions Trading Schemes

Market segment by Application, split into

Energy

Manufacturing

Forestry Industry

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Emission Trading Schemes status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Emission Trading Schemes development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Emission Trading Schemes are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-emission-trading-schemes-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Emission Trading Schemes Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 International Carbon Markets

1.4.3 Legislated Mandatory Emissions trading schemes

1.4.4 Proposed Emissions Trading Schemes

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Emission Trading Schemes Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Energy

1.5.3 Manufacturing

1.5.4 Forestry Industry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Emission Trading Schemes Market Size

2.2 Emission Trading Schemes Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Emission Trading Schemes Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Emission Trading Schemes Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Emission Trading Schemes Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Emission Trading Schemes Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Emission Trading Schemes Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Emission Trading Schemes Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Emission Trading Schemes Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Emission Trading Schemes Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Emission Trading Schemes Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Emission Trading Schemes Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Emission Trading Schemes Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Emission Trading Schemes Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Emission Trading Schemes Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Emission Trading Schemes Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Emission Trading Schemes Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Emission Trading Schemes Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Emission Trading Schemes Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Emission Trading Schemes Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Emission Trading Schemes Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Emission Trading Schemes Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Emission Trading Schemes Key Players in China

7.3 China Emission Trading Schemes Market Size by Type

7.4 China Emission Trading Schemes Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Emission Trading Schemes Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Emission Trading Schemes Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Emission Trading Schemes Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Emission Trading Schemes Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Emission Trading Schemes Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Emission Trading Schemes Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Emission Trading Schemes Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Emission Trading Schemes Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Emission Trading Schemes Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Emission Trading Schemes Key Players in India

10.3 India Emission Trading Schemes Market Size by Type

10.4 India Emission Trading Schemes Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Emission Trading Schemes Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Emission Trading Schemes Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Emission Trading Schemes Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Emission Trading Schemes Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Carbon TradeXchange

12.1.1 Carbon TradeXchange Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Emission Trading Schemes Introduction

12.1.4 Carbon TradeXchange Revenue in Emission Trading Schemes Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Carbon TradeXchange Recent Development

12.2 Orbeo

12.2.1 Orbeo Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Emission Trading Schemes Introduction

12.2.4 Orbeo Revenue in Emission Trading Schemes Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Orbeo Recent Development

12.3 Carbonica

12.3.1 Carbonica Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Emission Trading Schemes Introduction

12.3.4 Carbonica Revenue in Emission Trading Schemes Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Carbonica Recent Development

12.4 RBC Capital Markets

12.4.1 RBC Capital Markets Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Emission Trading Schemes Introduction

12.4.4 RBC Capital Markets Revenue in Emission Trading Schemes Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 RBC Capital Markets Recent Development

12.5 Ecosur Afrique

12.5.1 Ecosur Afrique Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Emission Trading Schemes Introduction

12.5.4 Ecosur Afrique Revenue in Emission Trading Schemes Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Ecosur Afrique Recent Development

12.6 Delphi Group

12.6.1 Delphi Group Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Emission Trading Schemes Introduction

12.6.4 Delphi Group Revenue in Emission Trading Schemes Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Delphi Group Recent Development

12.7 Total

12.7.1 Total Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Emission Trading Schemes Introduction

12.7.4 Total Revenue in Emission Trading Schemes Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Total Recent Development

12.8 British Petroleum

12.8.1 British Petroleum Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Emission Trading Schemes Introduction

12.8.4 British Petroleum Revenue in Emission Trading Schemes Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 British Petroleum Recent Development

12.9 BNP Paribas

12.9.1 BNP Paribas Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Emission Trading Schemes Introduction

12.9.4 BNP Paribas Revenue in Emission Trading Schemes Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 BNP Paribas Recent Development

12.10 Chevron

12.10.1 Chevron Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Emission Trading Schemes Introduction

12.10.4 Chevron Revenue in Emission Trading Schemes Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Chevron Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2318377

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155