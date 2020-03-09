Global Embedded Systems in Automobile Market 2020: Split by Product Types, with Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share Analysis during the Forecast Year 2025

In 2017, the global Embedded Systems in Automobile market size was 5010 million US$ and it is expected to reach 9240 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 8.0% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Embedded Systems in Automobile status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Embedded Systems in Automobile development in United States, Europe and China.

Embedded Systems in Automobile is used as the center, on the basis of computer technology, software and hardware can be cut, to adapt to the car to function, reliability, cost, volume, power consumption, strict with the special-purpose computer system.

Rise in demand for embedded systems, which are generally available in the cars, is expected to drive the embedded system for automotive market during the forecast period. Furthermore, increase in modernization in the automobile industry, vehicle electrification, safety, and comfort are expected to boost embedded system during the forecast period.

The key players covered in this study

Renesas Electronics

Atmel

Infineon Technologies

Infosys

Microsoft

Texas Instruments

HCL Technologies

Freescale Semiconductor

Intel

NXP Semiconductors

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Sensors

MCU

Transceivers

Memory Devices

Market segment by Application, split into

Ignition

Security

Entertainment

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Embedded Systems in Automobile status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Embedded Systems in Automobile development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Embedded Systems in Automobile are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Embedded Systems in Automobile Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Sensors

1.4.3 MCU

1.4.4 Transceivers

1.4.5 Memory Devices

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Embedded Systems in Automobile Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Ignition

1.5.3 Security

1.5.4 Entertainment

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Embedded Systems in Automobile Market Size

2.2 Embedded Systems in Automobile Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Embedded Systems in Automobile Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Embedded Systems in Automobile Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Embedded Systems in Automobile Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Embedded Systems in Automobile Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Embedded Systems in Automobile Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Embedded Systems in Automobile Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Embedded Systems in Automobile Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Embedded Systems in Automobile Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Embedded Systems in Automobile Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Embedded Systems in Automobile Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Embedded Systems in Automobile Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Embedded Systems in Automobile Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Embedded Systems in Automobile Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Embedded Systems in Automobile Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Embedded Systems in Automobile Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Embedded Systems in Automobile Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Embedded Systems in Automobile Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Embedded Systems in Automobile Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Embedded Systems in Automobile Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Embedded Systems in Automobile Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Embedded Systems in Automobile Key Players in China

7.3 China Embedded Systems in Automobile Market Size by Type

7.4 China Embedded Systems in Automobile Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Embedded Systems in Automobile Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Embedded Systems in Automobile Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Embedded Systems in Automobile Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Embedded Systems in Automobile Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Embedded Systems in Automobile Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Embedded Systems in Automobile Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Embedded Systems in Automobile Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Embedded Systems in Automobile Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Embedded Systems in Automobile Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Embedded Systems in Automobile Key Players in India

10.3 India Embedded Systems in Automobile Market Size by Type

10.4 India Embedded Systems in Automobile Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Embedded Systems in Automobile Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Embedded Systems in Automobile Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Embedded Systems in Automobile Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Embedded Systems in Automobile Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Renesas Electronics

12.1.1 Renesas Electronics Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Embedded Systems in Automobile Introduction

12.1.4 Renesas Electronics Revenue in Embedded Systems in Automobile Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Renesas Electronics Recent Development

12.2 Atmel

12.2.1 Atmel Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Embedded Systems in Automobile Introduction

12.2.4 Atmel Revenue in Embedded Systems in Automobile Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Atmel Recent Development

12.3 Infineon Technologies

12.3.1 Infineon Technologies Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Embedded Systems in Automobile Introduction

12.3.4 Infineon Technologies Revenue in Embedded Systems in Automobile Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Infineon Technologies Recent Development

12.4 Infosys

12.4.1 Infosys Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Embedded Systems in Automobile Introduction

12.4.4 Infosys Revenue in Embedded Systems in Automobile Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Infosys Recent Development

12.5 Microsoft

12.5.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Embedded Systems in Automobile Introduction

12.5.4 Microsoft Revenue in Embedded Systems in Automobile Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.6 Texas Instruments

12.6.1 Texas Instruments Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Embedded Systems in Automobile Introduction

12.6.4 Texas Instruments Revenue in Embedded Systems in Automobile Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development

12.7 HCL Technologies

12.7.1 HCL Technologies Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Embedded Systems in Automobile Introduction

12.7.4 HCL Technologies Revenue in Embedded Systems in Automobile Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 HCL Technologies Recent Development

12.8 Freescale Semiconductor

12.8.1 Freescale Semiconductor Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Embedded Systems in Automobile Introduction

12.8.4 Freescale Semiconductor Revenue in Embedded Systems in Automobile Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Freescale Semiconductor Recent Development

12.9 Intel

12.9.1 Intel Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Embedded Systems in Automobile Introduction

12.9.4 Intel Revenue in Embedded Systems in Automobile Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Intel Recent Development

12.10 NXP Semiconductors

12.10.1 NXP Semiconductors Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Embedded Systems in Automobile Introduction

12.10.4 NXP Semiconductors Revenue in Embedded Systems in Automobile Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

