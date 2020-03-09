Global Embedded Systems in Automobile Market 2020: Split by Product Types, with Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share Analysis during the Forecast Year 2025

In 2017, the global Embedded Systems in Automobile market size was 5010 million US$ and it is expected to reach 9240 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 8.0% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Embedded Systems in Automobile status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Embedded Systems in Automobile development in United States, Europe and China.
Embedded Systems in Automobile is used as the center, on the basis of computer technology, software and hardware can be cut, to adapt to the car to function, reliability, cost, volume, power consumption, strict with the special-purpose computer system.
Rise in demand for embedded systems, which are generally available in the cars, is expected to drive the embedded system for automotive market during the forecast period. Furthermore, increase in modernization in the automobile industry, vehicle electrification, safety, and comfort are expected to boost embedded system during the forecast period.
The key players covered in this study
Renesas Electronics
Atmel
Infineon Technologies
Infosys
Microsoft
Texas Instruments
HCL Technologies
Freescale Semiconductor
Intel
NXP Semiconductors
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Sensors
MCU
Transceivers
Memory Devices
Market segment by Application, split into
Ignition
Security
Entertainment
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Embedded Systems in Automobile status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Embedded Systems in Automobile development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Embedded Systems in Automobile are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Embedded Systems in Automobile Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Sensors
1.4.3 MCU
1.4.4 Transceivers
1.4.5 Memory Devices
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Embedded Systems in Automobile Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Ignition
1.5.3 Security
1.5.4 Entertainment
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Embedded Systems in Automobile Market Size
2.2 Embedded Systems in Automobile Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Embedded Systems in Automobile Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Embedded Systems in Automobile Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Embedded Systems in Automobile Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Embedded Systems in Automobile Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Embedded Systems in Automobile Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Embedded Systems in Automobile Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Embedded Systems in Automobile Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Embedded Systems in Automobile Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Embedded Systems in Automobile Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Embedded Systems in Automobile Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Embedded Systems in Automobile Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Embedded Systems in Automobile Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Embedded Systems in Automobile Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Embedded Systems in Automobile Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Embedded Systems in Automobile Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Embedded Systems in Automobile Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Embedded Systems in Automobile Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Embedded Systems in Automobile Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Embedded Systems in Automobile Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Embedded Systems in Automobile Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Embedded Systems in Automobile Key Players in China
7.3 China Embedded Systems in Automobile Market Size by Type
7.4 China Embedded Systems in Automobile Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Embedded Systems in Automobile Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Embedded Systems in Automobile Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Embedded Systems in Automobile Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Embedded Systems in Automobile Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Embedded Systems in Automobile Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Embedded Systems in Automobile Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Embedded Systems in Automobile Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Embedded Systems in Automobile Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Embedded Systems in Automobile Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Embedded Systems in Automobile Key Players in India
10.3 India Embedded Systems in Automobile Market Size by Type
10.4 India Embedded Systems in Automobile Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Embedded Systems in Automobile Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Embedded Systems in Automobile Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Embedded Systems in Automobile Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Embedded Systems in Automobile Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Renesas Electronics
12.1.1 Renesas Electronics Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Embedded Systems in Automobile Introduction
12.1.4 Renesas Electronics Revenue in Embedded Systems in Automobile Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Renesas Electronics Recent Development
12.2 Atmel
12.2.1 Atmel Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Embedded Systems in Automobile Introduction
12.2.4 Atmel Revenue in Embedded Systems in Automobile Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Atmel Recent Development
12.3 Infineon Technologies
12.3.1 Infineon Technologies Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Embedded Systems in Automobile Introduction
12.3.4 Infineon Technologies Revenue in Embedded Systems in Automobile Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Infineon Technologies Recent Development
12.4 Infosys
12.4.1 Infosys Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Embedded Systems in Automobile Introduction
12.4.4 Infosys Revenue in Embedded Systems in Automobile Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Infosys Recent Development
12.5 Microsoft
12.5.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Embedded Systems in Automobile Introduction
12.5.4 Microsoft Revenue in Embedded Systems in Automobile Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.6 Texas Instruments
12.6.1 Texas Instruments Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Embedded Systems in Automobile Introduction
12.6.4 Texas Instruments Revenue in Embedded Systems in Automobile Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development
12.7 HCL Technologies
12.7.1 HCL Technologies Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Embedded Systems in Automobile Introduction
12.7.4 HCL Technologies Revenue in Embedded Systems in Automobile Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 HCL Technologies Recent Development
12.8 Freescale Semiconductor
12.8.1 Freescale Semiconductor Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Embedded Systems in Automobile Introduction
12.8.4 Freescale Semiconductor Revenue in Embedded Systems in Automobile Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Freescale Semiconductor Recent Development
12.9 Intel
12.9.1 Intel Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Embedded Systems in Automobile Introduction
12.9.4 Intel Revenue in Embedded Systems in Automobile Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Intel Recent Development
12.10 NXP Semiconductors
12.10.1 NXP Semiconductors Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Embedded Systems in Automobile Introduction
12.10.4 NXP Semiconductors Revenue in Embedded Systems in Automobile Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
