Global Email Hosting Services Market Size, Share, Industry Growth Rate, Demand & Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Email Hosting Services Market” has been added to orbis research database.

The Global Email Hosting Services Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Email Hosting Services development in United States, Europe and China.

An email hosting service is an Internet hosting service that operates email servers.

Email hosting services usually offer premium email as opposed to advertisement-supported free email or free webmail. Email hosting services thus differ from typical end-user email providers such as webmail sites. They cater mostly to demanding email users and small and medium-sized (SME) businesses, while larger enterprises usually run their own email hosting services on their own equipment using software such as Microsoft Exchange Server, IceWarp or Postfix. Hosting providers can manage a user’s own domain name, including any email authentication scheme that the domain owner wishes to enforce in order to convey the meaning that using a specific domain name identifies and qualifies email senders.

In 2018, the global Email Hosting Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

GoDaddy Inc

Google

Microsoft

OVH

Rackspace

Fasthosts

Zoho

Amazon

Liquid Web

IceWarp

Runbox

FastMail Pty Ltd

Greatmail

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Webmail

Hosted Email

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

