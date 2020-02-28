Global Elevator Modernization Market Future Demand Analysis 2025

The global Elevator Modernization market accounted for US$ 10,640.0 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account for US$ 14,386.2 Mn in 2025.

Elevator modernization is the process of upgrading the critical parts of the elevator in order to maintain the speed, efficiency, and safety of the elevator and the passengers traveling through it. Many of the elevators are built to provide around 20-30 years of service. As the age of the elevators increases and the equipment of the elevators are very difficult to find or replace, then the elevator is subjected to a total replacement. Modernization of the elevator includes the replacement of various components of the elevator such as cabin enclosures, signaling fixtures, door equipment, controllers, power units, and others. To ensure safety and convenience of the passengers traveling through the elevator, each of these components should be observed and replaced as it gets wear and tears to maintain a proper operating condition of the elevator.

The key companies functioning in the market include KONE Corporation, United Technologies Corporation, Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, thyssenKrupp AG, Fujitec Co.,Hitachi.

Modernization of elevators or replacement of the old elevators improves the user safety and comfort, also results in uptime of the lift and reduces the unplanned repair costs for the owners. In the high rise buildings, vertical transportation systems such as elevators become the primary and only mode of transport for the passengers. 15 year older elevators are highly prone to safety risks and refrain the passengers from using such systems. Thus, the concerns around the safety have led to implementations of more sophisticated and up to date elevator systems equipped with the latest technologies.

As per the current trends, IoT is one technology that is set to revolutionize the management of Commercial Real Estate (CRE). Realizing the potentials of IoT in predictive maintenance services, leading players in the elevator modernization market have ventured out into this space. As an example, KONE in partnership with IBM Watson has come up with 24/7 real-time monitoring solution. Similarly, ThyssenKrupp in partnership has launched a real-time, cloud-based predictive maintenance solution called MAX. These solutions leverage the power of IoT in order to create a predictive maintenance service and maximize the uptime of elevators.

ELEVATOR MODERNIZATION – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Hydraulic

Traction

By Component

Power Units

Cabin Enclosures

Controllers

Signaling Fixtures

Door Equipment

Others

By End-User

Industrial

Residential Building

Institutional

Marine

Commercial

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Australia China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific



Few of the recent development by some of the players in the Elevator Modernization market landscape are listed below:

2017: Otis’ connected IoT systems enable intelligent and predictive service to address maintenance issues before they occur. After receiving “health reports” from every elevator, the system will diagnose and determine the parts that need to be replaced. This information is then relayed to the OTISLINE customer service center automatically so that technicians can prepare the necessary tools and parts before servicing customers.

2017: The Company announced the implementation of 26 new elevators and escalators at the new Rinascente department store at Piazza del Tritone in Rome. These elevators will help to carry up to 90,000 people per hour.

2017: The Company announced the development in the existing elevator with the concept for its net-zero energy solution at Energy Efficiency Global Forum 2017. This concept is implemented via modernization, producing net-energy positive systems without replacing the entire elevator.

