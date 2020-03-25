Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market 2020-2025:Product Types, Sales & Volume, Market Share, Industry Size, and Regional Growth Analysis

Description

According to this study, over the next five years the Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) market will register a 5.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 55780 million by 2024, from US$ 45390 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Electronic manufacturing

Engineering services

Test development & implementation

Logistics services

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Computer

Communications

Consumer

Industrial

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Hon Hai/Foxconn

Celestica

Jabil

Pegatron

New-Kinpo Group

Flextronics

Plexus

Venture

Kaifa

FIH Mobile

Sanmina

Universal Scientific Industrial

Zollner Elektronik

Benchmark Electronics

SIIX

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Segment by Type

2.2.1 Electronic manufacturing

2.2.2 Electronic manufacturing

2.2.3 Test development & implementation

2.2.4 Logistics services

2.2.5 Others

2.3 Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Computer

2.4.2 Communications

2.4.3 Consumer

2.4.4 Industrial

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) by Players

3.1 Global Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) by Regions

4.1 Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) by Countries

7.2 Europe Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Market Forecast

10.1 Global Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Hon Hai/Foxconn

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Product Offered

11.1.3 Hon Hai/Foxconn Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Hon Hai/Foxconn News

11.2 Celestica

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Product Offered

11.2.3 Celestica Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Celestica News

11.3 Jabil

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Product Offered

11.3.3 Jabil Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Jabil News

11.4 Pegatron

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Product Offered

11.4.3 Pegatron Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Pegatron News

11.5 New-Kinpo Group

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Product Offered

11.5.3 New-Kinpo Group Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 New-Kinpo Group News

11.6 Flextronics

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Product Offered

11.6.3 Flextronics Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Flextronics News

11.7 Plexus

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Product Offered

11.7.3 Plexus Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Plexus News

11.8 Venture

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Product Offered

11.8.3 Venture Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Venture News

11.9 Kaifa

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Product Offered

11.9.3 Kaifa Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Kaifa News

11.10 FIH Mobile

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Product Offered

11.10.3 FIH Mobile Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 FIH Mobile News

11.11 Sanmina

11.12 Universal Scientific Industrial

11.13 Zollner Elektronik

11.14 Benchmark Electronics

11.15 SIIX

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

