Global Electronic Toll Collection Market Innovation Trends, Growth Prospects, Key Insights by Top Companies

Global Electronic Toll Collection Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 7.14 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 13.69 billion by 2026 , registering a CAGR of 8.48% in the forecast period.

Electronic toll collection can be defined as the cashless toll collection technology which aims to solve the problem of traffic congestion on various toll collecting sites due to the time-consuming process of cash or plastic money collection. These tolls do not require the vehicles to stop at the toll booths, as they scan the transponders available in the vehicles for the collection of tolls. They operate alongside the cash tolls so that the vehicles without any transponders can cross the booth as well.

Any new or existing toll or priced facility is a candidate for deploying an ETC system. The reliable and relatively inexpensive technology means this is a standard element of modern toll roads.

Electronic toll collection (ETC) aims to eliminate the delay on toll roads, HOV lanes, toll bridges, and toll tunnels by collecting tolls without cash and without requiring cars to stop.

In April 2018, TransCore announced the introduction regarding the publication of specific protocols and standards known as “Super eGo (SeGo)” for the simplification and increased ease in adoption of transponders and multi-protocol readers. In April 2016, Kapsch TrafficCom AG announced that they had completed the acquisition of Schneider Electric’s Transportation Business. This acquisition is expected to expand Kapsch’s smart transportation system and service portfolios for the various regions.

Global electronic toll collection market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of electronic toll collection market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Leading Players of Electronic Toll Collection Market are Kapsch TrafficCom AG, TransCore, Raytheon, Conduent, Thales, Cubic Corporation, Indra, Toshiba, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, VINCI, Siemens, ABERTIS, Perceptics LLC, SICE, Autostrade per l’Italia, ETC (Electronic Transaction Consultants), American Traffic Solutions, JENOPTIK, STAR Systems International, Kistler Group, ARH Inc., Toll Collect GmbH, NEOLOGY INC Efkon GmbH, Quarterhill Inc., Far Eastern Electronic Toll Collection Co., Ltd., GEOTOOL GmbH, And others

Key Segmentation of Electronic Toll Collection Market

By Type (Transponder/Tag-Based, Others),

Technology (RFID, DSRC, Others),

Offering (Hardware, Back Office & Other Services),

Application (Highways, Urban Areas),

Parameters of Toll Amount (Distance Based, Point Based, Time Based, Perimeter Based),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

