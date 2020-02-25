Global Electronic Paper Display Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The Global Electronic Paper Display Market was valued at USD 2.6 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 6.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 15% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025. E-paper has been proven to be beneficial compared to the typically used paper in many ways. It has been called by many names, such as ePaper, electronic ink and e-ink. The screens provide high readability and the same crisp feel that paper provides.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4312759

– The screens used, consume less power and are versatile in many ways. These qualities make it ideal to be used in phones, accessories, and public signs to a number of other applications. The screen also has minimal glare effect with reduced brightness, which reduces the effect it has on eyes.

– Many breakthroughs in this domain have occurred and the growth of E-paper will continue in the forecast period. The e-paper display market has grown primarily due to the growing demand for alternatives to LCD or LED technologies, particularly alternatives that encompass reflectivity rather than backlighting as the means to visibility.

Scope of the Global Electronic Paper Display Market Report

An electronic paper display is an electrically-charged surface that replicates the look of ink on paper. Electronic Ink technology uses several microcapsules and an array of thousands of electrodes to generate texts and images, used for applications, like e-books, electronic newspapers, portable signs, and foldable displays.EPDs are a significant development in the display technology, due to their advanced features, such as readability in direct light (indoor as well as outdoor ambiance), low power consumption, lightweight, durability, and convenient composition.

Key Market Trends

Environmental Concerns have Endorsed the Use of Electronic Paper Technologies

– Trees, used as raw material for the manufacture of paper has contributed to global warming and pollution. In the US alone, about 28% of the woodcut is used for paper manufacturing. The global consumption of paper has grown by about 400% in the last 40 years and accounts for cutting down nearly 4 billion trees around the world. The use of e-paper eliminates the need for such steps and conserves the green heritage required for the safekeeping of the planet.

– E-readers segment is projected to hold a major market share, in terms of revenue generation, of the EPD market owing to the rising number of e-readers among all major economies such as the US, UK, China, and India, along with the growing adoption of web-based, e-books, and digital reading habits.

– For instance, according to Amazon Seller Services, the online retail giant’s local unit, the sales of Amazon’s Kindle e-readers rose by 80% to INR 11.33 million in the year 2018 in India. The other factor driving the growth of the EPD market is the rising demand for ‘on the move information’, due to the development of easy to use display devices. Moreover, the added benefits of low power consumption seem to be crucial in propelling the global EPD market.

North America Holds the High Growth Rate in Electronic Paper Display Market

– North America is the largest market for e-paper display due to the high penetration of tablets. Factors like technological advancements and a positive environmental impact due to very less energy consumption as compared to other display technologies and the increase in application areas are gaining momentum to the e-paper display market in North America.

– For instance, the US, which contains only 5% of the world’s population, uses 30% of all paper, e-paper has emerged as a great alternative to conventional reading. The forest and paper products industry generates USD 200 billion in sales every year, accounting for 7% of the total manufacturing output of the United States.

– APAC region, however, is recording the fastest growth owing to the growing penetration of tablets and acceptance of electronic medium for day to day functions like reading. In the Digital Reading Conference in China, in 2018, it was estimated that the digital reading market in China reached CNY 15.2 billion in 2017.

– The number of digital readers in China reached 378 million in 2017. The Chinese population reads an average of 10 e-books and 7.5 paperback books per year. Such trends are expected to influence the demand for electronic paper display market over the forecast period and may change the balance of the market.

Competitive Landscape

The Electronic Paper display remains a niche market. There are a few major players entirely dedicated to the development of E-paper display technologies like CLEARink Displays, Inc., Pervasive Displays Inc. (Chi Lin Technology Co., Ltd.), E Ink Holdings Inc. (YFY Group) among others. These players act as vendors to major players in the various end-user segments. This industry also has undergone consolidation with companies like Amazon.com, Inc. acquiring smaller firms like Liquavista B.V., an expert in electronic display technologies for indoor and outdoor readability.

– May 2018 – CLEARink Displays Inc, the leader in next-generation reflective displays, announced the signing of a strategic agreement with a leading tablet maker to supply CLEARink tablet displays beginning in 2019.

– March 2018 – There has been a breakthrough in the amount of pixel density achievable on the screens. The density has increased reportedly by 155% improvement in the display density plastic EPDs

– February 2018 – EInk Holdings announced a partnership with Papercast Ltd to supply a solar-powered e-paper passenger information display technology for a smart bus stop project, soon to pilot in Aizuwakamatsu city, Japan, a project administered by Aizu Riding Car Development, a consortium initiated by Michinori Holdings, operator of the Aizuwakamatsu bus service, Aizu Bus.

– November 2017 – CLEARink claims to have developed ePaper 2.0, the world’s first reflective display that is color and video/Internet capable, with refresh rates over 30Hz. This development further fuels the growth of the market.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– Plastic Logic GmbH

– E Ink Holdings Inc. (YFY Group)

– CLEARink Displays, Inc.

– Pervasive Displays Inc. (Chi Lin Technology Co., Ltd.)

– Telerex NV

– OAXIS ASIA Pte Ltd

– Toppan Printing Co., Ltd.

– Advantech Co., Ltd.

– Amazon.com, Inc.

– Visionect

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/electronic-paper-display-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Dynamics

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Environmental Concerns have Further Endorsed the Use of Electronic Paper Technologies

4.3.2 Growing Adoption in Key End-User Applications

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Performance Limitations and Proliferation of Smart Phones

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.7 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

4.7.1 Evolution of Key Technologies – EPD, EWD

4.7.2 Evolution of E-Paper Displays

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By End User

5.1.1 Consumer Electronics

5.1.2 Retail

5.1.3 Institutional

5.1.4 Media & Entertainment

5.1.5 Transportation

5.1.6 Healthcare

5.1.7 Other-End Users

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Latin America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Plastic Logic GmbH

6.1.2 E Ink Holdings Inc. (YFY Group)

6.1.3 CLEARink Displays, Inc.

6.1.4 Pervasive Displays Inc. (Chi Lin Technology Co., Ltd.)

6.1.5 Telerex NV

6.1.6 OAXIS ASIA Pte Ltd

6.1.7 Toppan Printing Co., Ltd.

6.1.8 Advantech Co., Ltd.

6.1.9 Amazon.com, Inc.

6.1.10 Visionect

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4312759

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155