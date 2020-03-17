Global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Tools Market Will Experience A Terrific Growth | Noticeable Players are Altium LLC, Vennsa Technologies., ANSYS, Inc., Siemens, Cadence Design Systems

A new market intelligence report released by Data Bridge Market research with titled “Global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Tools Market” (covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia and etc) that provide information, statistics, facts and figures, corporate intelligence, economic data, innovation drivers which are very supportive for the companies to maximize or minimize the production of goods depending on the states of demand. This global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Tools business report makes available a profound overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, gross and gross margin. Businesses can achieve key statistics on the market status of regional and global manufacturers along with precious guidance and direction to drive the business towards the growth and success. The major scope of this Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Tools market research report involves industry research, customer insights, market sizing and forecast, competitive analysis, market entry strategy, pricing trends, sustainability trends, innovation trends, technology evolution, and distribution channel assessment.

According to the latest research, global demand for the Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Tools Market is estimated to grow to an estimated value of 11.96 billion by 2026 growing with a substantial CAGR of 8.30% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The growth in the market can be attributed to growing adoption of EDA software for designing compact processors, the adoption of system on chip (SoC) technology, and the booming growth of the semiconductor, automotive & AI sectors.

If you are involved in the Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Tools industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented By Product Type (CAE, PCB, MCM, IC Physical Design and Verification, SIP), Verification Techniques (Clock Domain Crossing Verification, Formal Verification, Static Timing Analysis, Physical Verification), Application (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Medical, Computer, Industrial, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Key Market Competitors: Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Tools Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the electronic design automation (EDA) tools market are Altium LLC, Vennsa Technologies., ANSYS, Inc., Siemens, Cadence Design Systems, Inc., Keysight Technologies, Agnisys, Inc., Aldec, Inc., Lauterbach GmbH, Synopsys, Inc., Xilinx Inc., Avnet, Inc., Zuken, Sundance Multiprocessor Technology Ltd., Intel Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Hitex (UK) Ltd., G&B Electronic Designs Ltd., FirstEDA Limited., EJOT, Direct Insight, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation., Colter Products Limited, Modelithics, Silvaco, Inc., Amenuensis.com and INTENTO DESIGN amongst others.

What are the major market growth drivers?

The demand to adopt complex and advanced electronic devices including smart wearable devices, automotive gadgets, and healthcare stimulates the manufacturing of EDA tools

EDA tools are extensively used to reduce the size and improve the performance capability of integrated circuit chips. Their demand is rising as they ensure high precision and accuracy while designing ICs. Since EDA reduces the complexity, and ensures flexibility in designing IC, their demand has been growing

The booming growth of the semiconductor, automotive, IoT and AI sectors boosts the growth of this market

Increase in the adoption of smart devices, because of its ease of availability and affordability

Advancements in technology and the advent and increased application of 4G/LTE, IoT, pave the growth of EDAs

The growth in the number of PCs, smartphones, gaming devices, tablets etc. has resulted in massive use of high-speed System on Chip (SoC) architecture, which in turn drives the growth of EDA software market

Key Insights that Study is going to provide:

The 360-degree Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Tools overview based on a global and regional level

Market Share & Sales Revenue by Key Players & Emerging Regional Players

Competitors – In this section, various Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Tools industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

A separate chapter on Market Entropy to gain insights on Leaders aggressiveness towards market [Merger & Acquisition / Recent Investment and Key Developments]

Patent Analysis** No of patents / Trademark filed in recent years.

A complete and useful guide for new market aspirants

Forecast information will drive strategic, innovative and profitable business plans and SWOT analysis of players will pave the way for growth opportunities, risk analysis, investment feasibility and recommendations

Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Tools Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part

Production Analysis – Production of the Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Tools is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Tools Market key players is also covered.

Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Tools Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

Other analyses – Apart from the information, trade and distribution analysis for the Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Tools Market

Competitive Landscape: Company profile for listed players with SWOT Analysis, Business Overview, Product/Services Specification, Business Headquarter, Downstream Buyers and Upstream Suppliers.

May vary depending upon availability and feasibility of data with respect to Industry targeted

Key Developments in the Market:

In March, 2018 Silvaco Inc., purchased the business of NanGate, Inc., an EDA software provider of physical library IP. With this acquisition, it would expand Silvaco Inc.’s current product portfolio, enhance its design flow and facilitate higher performance, effectively meeting the meets of today’s advanced and high-sigma requirements.

In November 2016, Siemens acquired Mentor in order to expand its current product portfolio for industrial software to include IC design and embedded software segments, thereby revolutionizing the digital industrial enterprise. With this acquisition of Mentor’s expertise in EDA software and Siemens global operation and vast resources, enables Siemens to master the field of software design by rapid innovations, efficiency in operations increase production, expanding its products globally.

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview

Some extract from Table of Contents

Overview of Global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Tools Market

Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Tools Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type

Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Tools Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application

Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Tools Size (Value) Comparison by Region

Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Tools Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate

Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Tools Competitive Situation and Trends

Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments

Players/Suppliers, Sales Area

Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Tools

Global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Tools Manufacturing Cost Analysis

The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping

To comprehend Global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Tools market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Tools market is analyzed across major global regions. DBMR also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

