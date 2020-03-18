Global Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in Automotive Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the Global Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in Automotive Market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in Automotive market in terms of revenue.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in Automotive market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in Automotive market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in Automotive market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in Automotive market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in Automotive market.

The following players are covered in this report:

Toyota

Edicom

SPS Commerce

TrueCommerce

Cleo

DiCentral

Dell Boomi

MuleSoft

Open Text

1 EDI Source

RSSBus Connect

Rocket Software

Software AG

Babelway

Capario

Optum

Cerner Corporation

GXS (Francisco Partners)

Yonyou

Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in Automotive Breakdown Data by Type

Direct EDI

EDI Via VAN

EDI Via AS2

Web EDI

Mobile EDI

EDI Outsourcing

EDI Software

Others

Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in Automotive Breakdown Data by Application

Hierarchical Supplier

Third Party Logistics (3PL) Provider

Raw Material Supplier

OEM

Dealers

Others

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in Automotive Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in Automotive Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Direct EDI

1.4.3 EDI Via VAN

1.4.4 EDI Via AS2

1.4.5 Web EDI

1.4.6 Mobile EDI

1.4.7 EDI Outsourcing

1.4.8 EDI Software

1.4.9 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in Automotive Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Hierarchical Supplier

1.5.3 Third Party Logistics (3PL) Provider

1.5.4 Raw Material Supplier

1.5.5 OEM

1.5.6 Dealers

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in Automotive Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in Automotive Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in Automotive Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in Automotive Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in Automotive Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Continued….

