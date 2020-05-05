Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing And Design Services Market 2019 | Current Trends, Opportunity, Growth Potential, Industry Size, and Forecast to 2026

Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Market Analysis: Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market

Global electronic contract manufacturing and design services market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 731.73 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing R&D investment and increasing demand for medical devices is the factor for the market growth.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global electronic contract manufacturing and design services market are Foxconn Electronics Inc., FLEX LTD, Asteelflash Group, Celestica Inc., Kimball Electronics, Inc., Venture Corporation Limited, Benchmark Electronics, ACTIA Group. Zollner Elektronik, KeyTronicEMS., Jabil Inc., SGS Tekniks, RAYMING, NATEL ENGINEERING CO., INC., EXCELICA / Electronic Contract Manufacturer, Quantronic., Saline Lectronics, Inc., Matric Group, Marco Manufacturing — Electronic Contract Manufacturer & PCB Assembly Services, Orbweaver Inc. and others.

Conducts Overall Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market By Service (Electronic Design & Engineering, Electronics Assembly, Electronic Manufacturing, Others), End- User (Healthcare, Automotive, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, IT & Telecom, Power & Energy, Consumer Electronics, Others), Type (Designing, Assembly, Manufacturing), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market

Electronics manufacturing services or electronic manufacturing contrast manufacturing are those companies who design and manufacture different electronic component and different assemblies for original equipment manufacturer. Electronic assembly, electronic manufacturing, electronic design and manufacturing are some of the services which are offered by the EMS. They are widely used in industries such as aerospace, IT and Telecom, consumer electronics, healthcare and others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing usage of EMS in tablets and mobile phones will drive the market growth

Growing demand of EMS from various end users will also propel the market growth

Rising popularity of electric vehicles will also accelerate the market growth

Increasing prevalence for medical devices is also contributing as a factor for the market growth

Market Restraint:

Rising concern associated with the quality of the manufacturing product will also hamper growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Kimball Electronics, Inc. announced that they have acquired GES Holdings, Inc. so that they can expand them above EMS by using new technologies and capabilities to a multifaceted manufacturing solutions company. This will also help both the companies to increase their customer reach and meet the need and requirement of the market

In May 2019, Celestica Inc. announced that they are going to acquire Manufacturers’ Services Ltd. so that they can expand their business. This will help the company to enhance their integrated services and solutions. This will help the company to add high speed manufacturing complement to their current portfolio

Competitive Analysis

Global electronic contract manufacturing and design services market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of electronic contract manufacturing and design services market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

