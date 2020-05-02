Global Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Analysis and Forecast 2020-2025

Electro hydraulic servo valve is an electrically operated valve that controls how hydraulic fluid is ported to an actuator. Servo valves are operated by transforming a changing analogue or digital input signal into a smooth set of movements in a hydraulic cylinder. Electro hydraulic servo valve are used when accurate position control is required, such as control of a primary flight control surface.

The global Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Nozzle Flapper Valve

Jet Action Valve

Dynamic Valve

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Moog

Bosch Rexroth

Parker

Honeywell

Eaton Vickers

Woodward

Voith

EMG

Schneider Kreuznach

AVIC

Oilgear

CSIC

Team Cooperation

Qinfeng

Star Hydraulics

YUKEN

Duplomatic

Hangyu Mechanical

Bmtri Precision

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Aerospace

Steel Industry

Power Industry

Chemical Industry

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Contents

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Industry

Figure Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve

Table Global Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Nozzle Flapper Valve

Table Major Company List of Nozzle Flapper Valve

3.1.2 Jet Action Valve

Table Major Company List of Jet Action Valve

3.1.3 Dynamic Valve

Table Major Company List of Dynamic Valve

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume

4 Major Companies List

4.1 Moog (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 Moog Profile

Table Moog Overview List

4.1.2 Moog Products & Services

4.1.3 Moog Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Moog (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 Bosch Rexroth (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 Bosch Rexroth Profile

Table Bosch Rexroth Overview List

4.2.2 Bosch Rexroth Products & Services

4.2.3 Bosch Rexroth Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Bosch Rexroth (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 Parker (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 Parker Profile

Table Parker Overview List

4.3.2 Parker Products & Services

4.3.3 Parker Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Parker (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 Honeywell (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 Honeywell Profile

Table Honeywell Overview List

4.4.2 Honeywell Products & Services

4.4.3 Honeywell Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Honeywell (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 Eaton Vickers (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 Eaton Vickers Profile

Table Eaton Vickers Overview List

4.5.2 Eaton Vickers Products & Services

4.5.3 Eaton Vickers Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Eaton Vickers (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 Woodward (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 Woodward Profile

Table Woodward Overview List

4.6.2 Woodward Products & Services

4.6.3 Woodward Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Woodward (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 Voith (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 Voith Profile

Table Voith Overview List

4.7.2 Voith Products & Services

4.7.3 Voith Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Voith (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 EMG (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 EMG Profile

Table EMG Overview List

4.8.2 EMG Products & Services

4.8.3 EMG Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of EMG (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 Schneider Kreuznach (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 Schneider Kreuznach Profile

Table Schneider Kreuznach Overview List

4.9.2 Schneider Kreuznach Products & Services

4.9.3 Schneider Kreuznach Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Schneider Kreuznach (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 AVIC (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 AVIC Profile

Table AVIC Overview List

4.10.2 AVIC Products & Services

4.10.3 AVIC Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of AVIC (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 Oilgear (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 Oilgear Profile

Table Oilgear Overview List

4.11.2 Oilgear Products & Services

4.11.3 Oilgear Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Oilgear (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.12 CSIC (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12.1 CSIC Profile

Table CSIC Overview List

4.12.2 CSIC Products & Services

4.12.3 CSIC Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of CSIC (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.13 Team Cooperation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13.1 Team Cooperation Profile

Table Team Cooperation Overview List

4.13.2 Team Cooperation Products & Services

4.13.3 Team Cooperation Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Team Cooperation (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.14 Qinfeng (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14.1 Qinfeng Profile

Table Qinfeng Overview List

4.14.2 Qinfeng Products & Services

4.14.3 Qinfeng Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Qinfeng (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.15 Star Hydraulics (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15.1 Star Hydraulics Profile

Table Star Hydraulics Overview List

4.15.2 Star Hydraulics Products & Services

4.15.3 Star Hydraulics Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Star Hydraulics (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.16 YUKEN (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.16.1 YUKEN Profile

Table YUKEN Overview List

4.16.2 YUKEN Products & Services

4.16.3 YUKEN Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of YUKEN (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.17 Duplomatic (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.17.1 Duplomatic Profile

Table Duplomatic Overview List

4.17.2 Duplomatic Products & Services

4.17.3 Duplomatic Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Duplomatic (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.18 Hangyu Mechanical (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.18.1 Hangyu Mechanical Profile

Table Hangyu Mechanical Overview List

4.18.2 Hangyu Mechanical Products & Services

4.18.3 Hangyu Mechanical Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Hangyu Mechanical (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.19 Bmtri Precision (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.19.1 Bmtri Precision Profile

Table Bmtri Precision Overview List

4.19.2 Bmtri Precision Products & Services

4.19.3 Bmtri Precision Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Bmtri Precision (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Table Global Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Figure Global Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Europe Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Asia-Pacific Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve MMarket Concentration, in 2019

Figure South America Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Middle East & Africa Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Concentration, in 2019

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Aerospace

Figure Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Demand in Aerospace, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Demand in Aerospace, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.2 Demand in Steel Industry

Figure Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Demand in Steel Industry, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Demand in Steel Industry, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.3 Demand in Power Industry

Figure Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Demand in Power Industry, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Demand in Power Industry, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.4 Demand in Chemical Industry

Figure Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Demand in Chemical Industry, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Demand in Chemical Industry, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.5 Demand in Others

Figure Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million

Table Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

Table Global Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure North America Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Europe Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure South America Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million

Table Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

