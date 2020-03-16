Global Electric Stoves Industry By Material (Metal, Stone, Ceramic Stove) Analysis, Growth and 2023 Forecast Report

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Electric Stoves Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.
The electric stove market includes sales of electric stoves that convert electricity to heat and serve as an alternative for gas stoves. Electric stoves contain a thermostat, spiral or coil-shaped burners placed on top and heat-producing elements for baking and cooking.
The growing popularity of energy-efficient cooking appliances is expected to increase the demand for electric stoves industry. Cooking efficiency of electric stoves is high when compared to gas cooktops as a majority of the heat energy through gas cooktops is not transferred while cooking. Electric stoves are designed to consume minimum energy and provide easy temperature control. For instance, with the introduction of energy-efficient appliances, the US government is spending 56% less on energy requirements thereby reducing emissions.
Electric Stoves Market Segmentation
By Product:
1. Built-in
2. Free-Standing
By Material:
1. Metal Stove
2. Stone Stove
3. Ceramic Stove
4. Others
By Application:
1. Residential Use
2. Commercial Use
3. Industrial Use
Manufacturers of electric stoves are focusing on adding new technological features to cater to the changing needs of customers. Some of the features include automatic temperature regulation, automatic shutdown, and touchscreen control. For example, the GE JP328SKSS 30 stainless steel electric cooktop has advanced features with removable drip bowls that are attached below the coils for easy cleaning of accumulated spillage and leftovers.
Some of the major key players involved in the Electric Stoves market are
Philips
Panasonic
Haier Group
AB Electrolux
Bosch
Broseley Fires
Esse
Faber
Galanz
GE
