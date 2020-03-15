Global Electric Ironers Industry Trends, Analysis and Emerging Opportunities Till 2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Electric Ironers Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The electric ironers manufacturing market consists of sales of electric ironers. An Ironer is a tool for leveling clothes and fabrics, and uses power within a range of 300-1000W.

Rapid Urbanization is expected to contribute to the growth of the electric ironers industry in the forecast period. Globally, the percentage of population living in urban areas is expected to increase from 55% in 2018 and reach 68% by 2050. The growth in the urban population coupled with the increasing demand among the millennials to look well-dressed, rise in disposable incomes, and increasing affordability among residents of cities will drive the demand for ironers.

Electric Ironers Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

1. Dry iron

2. Steam Iron

3. Garment Steamer

By Function:

1. Automatic

2. Non-automatic

By Distribution Channel:

1. Offline

2. Online

By Application:

1. Residential

2. Commercial

Increasing demand for online on demand laundry services is expected to restrain the market for ironers in the forecast period. The on demand laundry services market is expected to be aided by stable economic growth forecast in many developed and developing countries. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the global real GDP growth will be 3.7% over 2019 and 2020, and 3.6% from 2021 to 2023.

Chapters from Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Electric Ironers Market Characteristics

Chapter 3. Electric Ironers Market Size And Growth

Chapter 4. Electric Ironers Market Segmentation

Chapter 5. Electric Ironers Market Regional And Country Analysis

……

Chapter 26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Electric Ironers Market

Chapter 27. Electric Ironers Market Trends And Strategies

Chapter 28. Electric Ironers Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

Chapter 29. Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the Electric Ironers market are

GE

Hamilton Beach

Joy Mangano

Kenmore

Electrolux

Haier

Flyco

LG

Applica

Black and Decker

