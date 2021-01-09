Global Electric Fireplaces Market Size to Witness Huge Growth by 2025: GLEN DIMPLEX, Twin-Star, Fuerjia

Global Electric Fireplaces Market is valued at USD 2050 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3300 million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research recently generated a research report titled, “[Electric Fireplaces Market Research Report 2020]”, The research report represents the potential growth opportunities that prevail in the global market. The report is analyzed on the basis of secondary research methodologies acquired from historic and forecast data. The global Electric Fireplaces market is expected to grow substantially and thrive in terms of volume and value during the forecast period. The report will provide an insight about the growth opportunities and restraints that construct the market. Readers can gain meaningful comprehension about the future of the market.

Global Electric Fireplaces Market: Competitive Landscape

The report includes numerous key players and manufacturers operating in the regional and global market. This section demonstrates the strategies adopted by players in the market to stay ahead in the competition. New trends and its adoption by players help readers understand the dynamics of the industry and how it can be used to their own profit. The readers can also identify the footsteps of players to understand the global market better.

Top Players of Electric Fireplaces Market are Studied: GLEN DIMPLEX, Twin-Star, Fuerjia, BTB, Allen, Napoleon, Rui Dressing, RICHEN, Saintec, Adam, Hubei Ruolin, Ritian Industry, Andong, SEI, GHP Group Inc, Jetmaster, Kent Fireplace, Buck Stove

Global Electric Fireplaces Market: Drivers and Restrains

This section of the report includes drivers, restrains, and trends that are likely to shape the market. Influence of drivers and restraints affect the market in each region differently. The report offers underlying drivers that compel the consumers to invest in the products and services. This section includes consumer demand and government policies that affect the market. The detailed information assists readers in understanding the needs of consumer demands. The report provides drivers at local and global level to help determine the market forces. This information will help readers decide potential strategies that can help them stay ahead in the competitive industry.

Restraints provided in this section of the report contrasts the drivers segment as it explains the factors that can hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. Restraints play a pivotal role in the global and regional market as it bends the prospective opportunities in the market. Readers can weigh and asses the drivers and restraints before making any investments or strategies.

Global Electric Fireplaces Market: Segment Analysis

The report includes major segments such as product type and end user that provide an array of components that determine the portfolio of the industry. Each type furnish information regarding the sales value during the forecast period. The application section also provides sales by volume and consumption during the forecast period. The understanding of the segment directs the readers in recognizing the importance of factors that shape the market growth.

Global Electric Fireplaces Market Segmentation By Product: Freestanding Electric Fireplaces, Wall Electric Fireplace, Corner Electric Fireplace

Global Electric Fireplaces Market Segmentation By Application: Home, Hotel, Other

Global Electric Fireplaces Market: Regional Analysis

This part of the report includes detailed information of the market in different regions. Each region offers different scope to the market as each region has different government policy and other factors. The regions included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Information about different region helps the reader to understand global market better. While Electric Fireplaces Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Electric Fireplaces Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Table of Contents

1 Electric Fireplaces Market Overview

1.1 Electric Fireplaces Product Overview

1.2 Electric Fireplaces Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Freestanding Electric Fireplaces

1.2.2 Wall Electric Fireplace

1.2.3 Corner Electric Fireplace

1.3 Global Electric Fireplaces Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Electric Fireplaces Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Electric Fireplaces Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Electric Fireplaces Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Electric Fireplaces Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Electric Fireplaces Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Electric Fireplaces Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Electric Fireplaces Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Electric Fireplaces Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Electric Fireplaces Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Electric Fireplaces Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Electric Fireplaces Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Electric Fireplaces Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Electric Fireplaces Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 GLEN DIMPLEX

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Electric Fireplaces Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 GLEN DIMPLEX Electric Fireplaces Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Twin-Star

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Electric Fireplaces Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Twin-Star Electric Fireplaces Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Fuerjia

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Electric Fireplaces Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Fuerjia Electric Fireplaces Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 BTB

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Electric Fireplaces Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 BTB Electric Fireplaces Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Allen

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Electric Fireplaces Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Allen Electric Fireplaces Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Napoleon

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Electric Fireplaces Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Napoleon Electric Fireplaces Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Rui Dressing

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Electric Fireplaces Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Rui Dressing Electric Fireplaces Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 RICHEN

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Electric Fireplaces Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 RICHEN Electric Fireplaces Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Saintec

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Electric Fireplaces Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Saintec Electric Fireplaces Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Adam

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Electric Fireplaces Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Adam Electric Fireplaces Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Hubei Ruolin

3.12 Ritian Industry

3.13 Andong

3.14 SEI

3.15 GHP Group Inc

3.16 Jetmaster

3.17 Kent Fireplace

3.18 Buck Stove

4 Electric Fireplaces Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Electric Fireplaces Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Electric Fireplaces Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Electric Fireplaces Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Electric Fireplaces Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Electric Fireplaces Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Electric Fireplaces Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe Electric Fireplaces Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific Electric Fireplaces Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America Electric Fireplaces Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Electric Fireplaces Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 Electric Fireplaces Application/End Users

5.1 Electric Fireplaces Segment by Application

5.1.1 Home

5.1.2 Hotel

5.1.3 Other

5.2 Global Electric Fireplaces Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Electric Fireplaces Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Electric Fireplaces Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6 Global Electric Fireplaces Market Forecast

6.1 Global Electric Fireplaces Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Electric Fireplaces Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Electric Fireplaces Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Electric Fireplaces Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Electric Fireplaces Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Electric Fireplaces Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Fireplaces Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America Electric Fireplaces Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Electric Fireplaces Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 Electric Fireplaces Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Electric Fireplaces Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Freestanding Electric Fireplaces Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 Wall Electric Fireplace Gowth Forecast

6.4 Electric Fireplaces Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Electric Fireplaces Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Electric Fireplaces Forecast in Home

6.4.3 Global Electric Fireplaces Forecast in Hotel

7 Electric Fireplaces Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Electric Fireplaces Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Electric Fireplaces Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

