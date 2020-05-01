Global Electric Double Layer Capacitor Market Analysis and Forecast 2020-2025

Electric Double Layer Capacitor is electrochemical capacitors which energy storage predominant is achieved by Double-layer capacitance. Double-layer capacitance – electrostatic storage of the electrical energy achieved by separation of charge in a Helmholtz double layer is at the interface between the surface of a conductor electrode and an electrolytic solution electrolyte. The Electrical Double-Layer Capacitor (EDLC) contains no conventional dielectric. Instead, an electrolyte (solid or liquid) is filled between two electrodes. In EDLC, an electrical condition called “electrical double layer,” which is formed between the electrodes and electrolyte.

The global Electric Double Layer Capacitor market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Electric Double Layer Capacitor by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Button style EDLC

Flat style EDLC

Radial style EDLC

Others

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Maxwell

Panasonic

NEC TOKIN

LS Mtron

Nippon Chemi-Con Corp

ELNA

NICHICON

Supreme Power Solutions

Rubycon

AVX

NessCap Co., Ltd

Vina Technology Company

Ioxus

Samwha

KAIMEI

Samxon

Cornell-Dubiller

WIMA

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Consumer electronics

Transportation

Electricity

Military and aerospace

Construction Machinery

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Electric Double Layer Capacitor Industry

Figure Electric Double Layer Capacitor Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Electric Double Layer Capacitor

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Electric Double Layer Capacitor

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Electric Double Layer Capacitor

Table Global Electric Double Layer Capacitor Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Electric Double Layer Capacitor Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Button style EDLC

Table Major Company List of Button style EDLC

3.1.2 Flat style EDLC

Table Major Company List of Flat style EDLC

3.1.3 Radial style EDLC

Table Major Company List of Radial style EDLC

3.1.4 Others

Table Major Company List of Others

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Electric Double Layer Capacitor Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Electric Double Layer Capacitor Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Electric Double Layer Capacitor Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Electric Double Layer Capacitor Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Electric Double Layer Capacitor Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Electric Double Layer Capacitor Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume

4 Major Companies List

4.1 Maxwell (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 Maxwell Profile

Table Maxwell Overview List

4.1.2 Maxwell Products & Services

4.1.3 Maxwell Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Maxwell (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 Panasonic (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 Panasonic Profile

Table Panasonic Overview List

4.2.2 Panasonic Products & Services

4.2.3 Panasonic Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Panasonic (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 NEC TOKIN (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 NEC TOKIN Profile

Table NEC TOKIN Overview List

4.3.2 NEC TOKIN Products & Services

4.3.3 NEC TOKIN Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of NEC TOKIN (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 LS Mtron (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 LS Mtron Profile

Table LS Mtron Overview List

4.4.2 LS Mtron Products & Services

4.4.3 LS Mtron Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of LS Mtron (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 Nippon Chemi-Con Corp (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 Nippon Chemi-Con Corp Profile

Table Nippon Chemi-Con Corp Overview List

4.5.2 Nippon Chemi-Con Corp Products & Services

4.5.3 Nippon Chemi-Con Corp Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Nippon Chemi-Con Corp (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 ELNA (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 ELNA Profile

Table ELNA Overview List

4.6.2 ELNA Products & Services

4.6.3 ELNA Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of ELNA (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 NICHICON (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 NICHICON Profile

Table NICHICON Overview List

4.7.2 NICHICON Products & Services

4.7.3 NICHICON Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of NICHICON (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 Supreme Power Solutions (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 Supreme Power Solutions Profile

Table Supreme Power Solutions Overview List

4.8.2 Supreme Power Solutions Products & Services

4.8.3 Supreme Power Solutions Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Supreme Power Solutions (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 Rubycon (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 Rubycon Profile

Table Rubycon Overview List

4.9.2 Rubycon Products & Services

4.9.3 Rubycon Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Rubycon (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 AVX (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 AVX Profile

Table AVX Overview List

4.10.2 AVX Products & Services

4.10.3 AVX Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of AVX (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 NessCap Co., Ltd (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 NessCap Co., Ltd Profile

Table NessCap Co., Ltd Overview List

4.11.2 NessCap Co., Ltd Products & Services

4.11.3 NessCap Co., Ltd Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of NessCap Co., Ltd (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.12 Vina Technology Company (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12.1 Vina Technology Company Profile

Table Vina Technology Company Overview List

4.12.2 Vina Technology Company Products & Services

4.12.3 Vina Technology Company Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Vina Technology Company (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.13 Ioxus (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13.1 Ioxus Profile

Table Ioxus Overview List

4.13.2 Ioxus Products & Services

4.13.3 Ioxus Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Ioxus (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.14 Samwha (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14.1 Samwha Profile

Table Samwha Overview List

4.14.2 Samwha Products & Services

4.14.3 Samwha Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Samwha (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.15 KAIMEI (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15.1 KAIMEI Profile

Table KAIMEI Overview List

4.15.2 KAIMEI Products & Services

4.15.3 KAIMEI Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of KAIMEI (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.16 Samxon (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.16.1 Samxon Profile

Table Samxon Overview List

4.16.2 Samxon Products & Services

4.16.3 Samxon Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Samxon (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.17 Cornell-Dubiller (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.17.1 Cornell-Dubiller Profile

Table Cornell-Dubiller Overview List

4.17.2 Cornell-Dubiller Products & Services

4.17.3 Cornell-Dubiller Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Cornell-Dubiller (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.18 WIMA (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.18.1 WIMA Profile

Table WIMA Overview List

4.18.2 WIMA Products & Services

4.18.3 WIMA Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of WIMA (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Electric Double Layer Capacitor Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Electric Double Layer Capacitor Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Electric Double Layer Capacitor Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Electric Double Layer Capacitor Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Table Global Electric Double Layer Capacitor Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Figure Global Electric Double Layer Capacitor Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Electric Double Layer Capacitor Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Europe Electric Double Layer Capacitor Market Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Asia-Pacific Electric Double Layer Capacitor MMarket Concentration, in 2019

Figure South America Electric Double Layer Capacitor Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Middle East & Africa Electric Double Layer Capacitor Market Concentration, in 2019

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Consumer electronics

Figure Electric Double Layer Capacitor Demand in Consumer electronics, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Electric Double Layer Capacitor Demand in Consumer electronics, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.2 Demand in Transportation

Figure Electric Double Layer Capacitor Demand in Transportation, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Electric Double Layer Capacitor Demand in Transportation, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.3 Demand in Electricity

Figure Electric Double Layer Capacitor Demand in Electricity, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Electric Double Layer Capacitor Demand in Electricity, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.4 Demand in Military and aerospace

Figure Electric Double Layer Capacitor Demand in Military and aerospace, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Electric Double Layer Capacitor Demand in Military and aerospace, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.5 Demand in Construction Machinery

Figure Electric Double Layer Capacitor Demand in Construction Machinery, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Electric Double Layer Capacitor Demand in Construction Machinery, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.6 Demand in Others

Figure Electric Double Layer Capacitor Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Electric Double Layer Capacitor Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Electric Double Layer Capacitor Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Electric Double Layer Capacitor Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Electric Double Layer Capacitor Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million

Table Electric Double Layer Capacitor Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Electric Double Layer Capacitor Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Electric Double Layer Capacitor Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Electric Double Layer Capacitor Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Electric Double Layer Capacitor Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Electric Double Layer Capacitor Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Electric Double Layer Capacitor Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Electric Double Layer Capacitor Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

Table Global Electric Double Layer Capacitor Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Electric Double Layer Capacitor Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure North America Electric Double Layer Capacitor Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Electric Double Layer Capacitor Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America Electric Double Layer Capacitor Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Electric Double Layer Capacitor Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Europe Electric Double Layer Capacitor Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Electric Double Layer Capacitor Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe Electric Double Layer Capacitor Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Electric Double Layer Capacitor Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific Electric Double Layer Capacitor Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Electric Double Layer Capacitor Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific Electric Double Layer Capacitor Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Electric Double Layer Capacitor Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure South America Electric Double Layer Capacitor Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Electric Double Layer Capacitor Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America Electric Double Layer Capacitor Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Electric Double Layer Capacitor Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa Electric Double Layer Capacitor Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Electric Double Layer Capacitor Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa Electric Double Layer Capacitor Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Electric Double Layer Capacitor Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million

Table Electric Double Layer Capacitor Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

