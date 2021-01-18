Global Electric Double-layer Capacitor (EDLC) Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The Global Electric Double-layer Capacitor (EDLC) Market was valued at USD 834.33 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2724.09 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 21.8% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025. Supercapacitors or EDLCs hold great potential across a wide range of industry applications, such as the transportation, industrial, and consumer electronics sectors. The market is driven by its properties, such as a relatively high energy storage capacity, high rates of charge and discharge, extended battery life, high power pulse, and little degradation over hundreds of high-efficiency cycles.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4312887

– The rise in government regulations concerning carbon emissions, along with the growing adoption of graphene and carbon nanotube EDLCs, is a major factor that is expected to drive the growth of the market.

– According to the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions Organization, electricity generation causes 28% of greenhouse gases in the US. Also, in June 2019, the US Environmental Protection Agency issued regulation for greenhouse gases under “Affordable Clean Energy (ACE)” rules for fossil fuel-fired power plants in the US.

– Considering the high costs involved and the limited scalability, manufacturers are providing EDLCs based on carbon nanotubes and graphene. Evolving green energy applications, advancements in electric double-layer capacitor technologies, improving price/performance ratios, and growing new applications across several industries are driving the market for electric double-layer capacitors.

Scope of the Global Electric Double-layer Capacitor (EDLC) Market Report

The development of supercapacitors suitable for high-power applications has raised much excitement and speculation throughout the manufacturing industry in particular. Manufacturers of adjustable-speed drives (ASDs), uninterruptible power supplies (UPSs), and fuel cells are keen on using the inherent advantages of supercapacitors to create better products.

Key Market Trends

Surge in Demand for EDLC in Automotive Industry

– The world is seeing a major shift in the automobile market from the conventional oil-powered engines to electric and hybrid automotive. Hence generating demand for electrical equipment in automotive production. According to the International Energy Agency, there were more than 3 million electric vehicles present on world roads in 2017 and is projected to grow at CAGR of 20% over the next decade.

– Transportation vehicles, especially cars, buses, and trains, required rapid charge and discharge cycles and longer battery life. Supercapacitors, which have low internal resistance, support these short-term, high power required applications and can be used for burst power-mode delivery and short-term energy storage, along with regenerative braking driving the market.

– To summarize, supercapacitors have many advantages over conventional capacitors, such as drive train efficiency, more power availability, and regenerative braking, making them a preferred solution, especially in the electric vehicle and transportation sector, which is driving the market.

Asia-Pacific is the Fastest Growing Region in the EDLC Market

– China overtook both the European and US markets in the annual sales of electric vehicles, (China has accounted for almost four times the sales of plug-in electric vehicles compared to the United States). China is already using supercapacitors in hybrid buses wherein these buses are equipped with stop-start engines, in which supercapacitors reduce the load on the battery, and increases the lifetime of the batteries.

– Due to continuous innovation, Chinese manufacturers have been able to expand their supercapacitor portfolio. The CRRC, the Chinese state-owned rolling stock manufacturer and the world’s largest train builder, developed graphene-based supercapacitors that could power electric buses with higher efficiency and for a longer period.

– Additionally, by 2024 Asia-Pacific will account for more than 50% share in global electric vehicle production, creating an opportunity for EDLC in power station and car battery charging applications in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of many global as well as regional players, the market for an electric double-layer capacitor (EDLC) is believed to be a fragmented one. TDK Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Rubycon Corporation, Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation, Maxwell Technologies, Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., TOKIN Corporation (KEMET), CAP-XX, and Nichicon Corporation are some of the major players present in the current market. However, all these players are involved in competitive strategic developments such as partnerships, new product innovation, and market expansion to attain market competitiveness in the global electric double-layer capacitor market.

– February 2019 – Tesla Inc. announced to acquire Maxwell Technologies, Inc. to extend its capability in energy solutions, specifically in complex electrochemical capacitors, EDLC, and dielectric packaging solutions.

– April 2018 – CAP-XX develops a 3 Volt thin prismatic capacitor. The company will deploy its 3V technology first in the thin prismatic form to meet the demand for small, inexpensive, energy-efficient power solutions for thin wearable, key FOBs, and other IoT devices.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– CAP-XX

– Maxwell Technologies, Inc.

– Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

– Nichicon Corporation

– Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation

– Panasonic Corporation

– Rubycon Corporation

– TDK Corporation

– TOKIN Corporation (KEMET)

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/electric-double-layer-capacitor-edlc-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Demand for Environment-Friendly Technologies

4.3.2 Surge in Demand for EDLC in Automotive Industry

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Design Complexity in Super-capacitors

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Consumer Electronics

5.1.2 Industrial

5.1.3 Automotive

5.1.4 Other Applications

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 CAP-XX

6.1.2 Maxwell Technologies, Inc.

6.1.3 Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

6.1.4 Nichicon Corporation

6.1.5 Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation

6.1.6 Panasonic Corporation

6.1.7 Rubycon Corporation

6.1.8 TDK Corporation

6.1.9 TOKIN Corporation (KEMET)

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4312887

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155